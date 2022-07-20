Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. AlgoWatt S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALW   IT0004359037

ALGOWATT S.P.A.

(ALW)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:00 2022-07-20 am EDT
0.8500 EUR   +5.72%
03:54aALGOWATT S P A : is awarded the construction of 3 photovoltaic plants for self-consumption and reduction of energy withdrawal from the grid
PU
07/15ALGOWATT S P A : Board of Directors appoints Stefano Neri as new CEO
PU
06/23ALGOWATT S P A : Re-launch of subsidiary TerniEnergia Progetti for renewable EPC business and field activities resolved
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

algoWatt S p A : is awarded the construction of 3 photovoltaic plants for self-consumption and reduction of energy withdrawal from the grid

07/20/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Press release

Milan, 20 july 2022

algoWatt is awarded the construction of 3 photovoltaic plants for self- consumption and reduction of energy withdrawal from the grid

  • The orders on behalf of IREN Smart Solutions, an Esco of the IREN Group, include the construction of turnkey plants, without the supply of panels for a total of 1.22 MWp and a fee of approximately Euro 520 thousand

algoWattS.p.A., a GreenTech Solutions Companylisted on the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, as part of its activities in the Green Enterprise & City market, in which the company operates as a supplier of solutions for energy efficiency, self-consumption, system integration between plants and hardware components, and management software platforms, has been awarded a contract worth a total of approximately Euro 520,000 for the construction of three utility-scale photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 1.22 MWp without the supply of panels. The client of the interventions is IREN Smart Solutions, a company of the Iren Group, which offers integrated solutions for energy efficiency aimed at condominiums, businesses, public administration, non-profit and welfare bodies, and is E.S.Co. certified according to UNI CEI 11352.

The plants will be installed in Lombardy, respectively in Salerano sul Lambro (LO), Pero and Lodi to cover production plants owned by the same end customer of IREN Smart Solutions. The order envisages the turnkey supply of photovoltaic modules for self-consumption on site, with a consequent reduction of energy withdrawal from the grid and reduction of the client's energy dependence.

This press release is also available on the Company's website www.algowatt.comand on the regulated information dissemination system 1INFO www.1info.it.

algoWatt (ALW), aGreenTech solutions company,designs, develops and integrates solutions for managing energy and natural resources in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sectoral focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt was born from the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation amounting to more than 12% of its turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organisation, focused on its reference markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energies, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, sharing and on demand. Different markets, one focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

For information:

Investor Relations

Press Office

algoWatt SpA

algoWatt SpA

Filippo Calisti (CFO)

Federico Zacaglioni

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 0744 7581

filippo.calisti@algoWatt.com

Mobile +39 340 5822368

federico.zacaglioni@algoWatt.com

www.algoWatt.com

1

Disclaimer

algoWatt S.p.A. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28,3 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net income 2022 0,40 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net Debt 2022 12,1 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 80,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,0 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 211
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart ALGOWATT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
algoWatt S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALGOWATT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,80 €
Average target price 1,40 €
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Piccini Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Filippo Calisti CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Stefano Neri Chairman
Giuliano Radicchi Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Bianchi Head-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALGOWATT S.P.A.134.40%38
TONGWEI CO.,LTD28.69%39 180
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.12.84%27 874
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.27.47%26 003
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.93%24 708
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-11.33%24 202