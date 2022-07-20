algoWatt S p A : is awarded the construction of 3 photovoltaic plants for self-consumption and reduction of energy withdrawal from the grid

Press release

Milan, 20 july 2022

algoWatt is awarded the construction of 3 photovoltaic plants for self- consumption and reduction of energy withdrawal from the grid

The orders on behalf of IREN Smart Solutions, an Esco of the IREN Group, include the construction of turnkey plants, without the supply of panels for a total of 1.22 MWp and a fee of approximately Euro 520 thousand

algoWattS.p.A., a GreenTech Solutions Companylisted on the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, as part of its activities in the Green Enterprise & City market, in which the company operates as a supplier of solutions for energy efficiency, self-consumption, system integration between plants and hardware components, and management software platforms, has been awarded a contract worth a total of approximately Euro 520,000 for the construction of three utility-scale photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 1.22 MWp without the supply of panels. The client of the interventions is IREN Smart Solutions, a company of the Iren Group, which offers integrated solutions for energy efficiency aimed at condominiums, businesses, public administration, non-profit and welfare bodies, and is E.S.Co. certified according to UNI CEI 11352.

The plants will be installed in Lombardy, respectively in Salerano sul Lambro (LO), Pero and Lodi to cover production plants owned by the same end customer of IREN Smart Solutions. The order envisages the turnkey supply of photovoltaic modules for self-consumption on site, with a consequent reduction of energy withdrawal from the grid and reduction of the client's energy dependence.

