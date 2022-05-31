Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  AlgoWatt S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALW   IT0004359037

ALGOWATT S.P.A.

(ALW)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/31 11:38:29 am EDT
0.9000 EUR   +10.29%
algoWatt S p A : wins two tenders for the construction of photovoltaic plnts for self-consumption and reduction of energy withdrawal from the grid

05/31/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
  • The contracts on behalf of IREN Smart Solutions, an Esco of the IREN Group, include the construction of turnkey plants, without the supply of panels for a total of 1.05 MWp and a fee of approximately Euro 440,000

algoWattS.p.A., a GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, as part of its activities in the Green Enterprise & City market, in which the company operates as a supplier of solutions for energy efficiency, self-consumption, system integration between plants and hardware components, and management software platforms, has been awarded two orders worth a total of approximately Euro 440,000, relating to the construction of utility-scale photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 1.05 MWp without the supply of panels. The client of the interventions is IREN Smart Solutions, a company of the Iren Group, which offers integrated solutions for energy efficiency aimed at condominiums, businesses, public administration, non-profit and welfare organisations, and is E.S.Co. certified in accordance with UNI CEI 11352. The General Manager of algoWatt, Idilio Ciuffarella, said: "

The orders acquired represent a concrete demonstration of the execution of algoWatt's new business plan and the strategic levers that aim to relaunch high-tech skills in the renewable energy field. In fact, the plan is to use the TerniEnergia Progetti subsidiary for co-development and EPC activities for utility-scale plants below 4MW. These new activities will make it possible to offer a complete partnership to IREN Smart Solutions, alongside the provision of energy services and digitisation". The plants will be installed respectively in Rivara (To), for a capacity of 450 KWp to cover an industrial plant, and in Lombardy, to cover a production plant for a total capacity of 600 KWp. The order envisages the turnkey supply without the supply of photovoltaic modules for the purpose of self-consumption on site, with a consequent reduction of energy withdrawal from the grid and reduction of the energy dependence of the two clients.

Disclaimer

algoWatt S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
