Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  AlgoWatt S.p.A.    ALW   IT0004359037

ALGOWATT S.P.A.

(ALW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

algoWatt and Caronte&Tourist: “Successfully completed the first phase of the automation project of the ticketing terminal of Villa San Giovanni”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Joint Press Release

Milan, 5 october 2020

algoWatt and Caronte&Tourist: "Successfully completed the first phase of the automation project of the ticketing terminal of Villa San Giovanni"

  • Approximately 1.5 million vehicles, including cars and commercial vehicles, and more than 3.5 million passengers transited
  • The new toll and embarkation system has contributed to increase social distancing and to safely manage boarding traffic for Sicily during the COVID19 emergency

algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions company listed on Borsa Italiana's electronic stock exchange (MTA), and Caronte & Tourist, a leading company in maritime connections between Sicily and its minor islands (but also operating routes on the Strait of Messina and Sardinia, also connecting - through CarTour - Sicily and Naples), point out the first phase, virtually completed, of the wider project of digital reorganization of the activities of the C&T Ticketing Terminal located near the freeway junction of Villa San Giovanni.

Since the activation of the automation system on September 30, 2020, about 1.2 million cars, more than 250 thousand commercial vehicles and more than 3.5 million passengers have passed through the port of Villa San Giovanni. These are flattering numbers, which highlight the perfect operation of a completely new system and yet already fully operational.

"The automation of the former Villa Agip terminal of Villa San Giovanni - said Vincenzo Franza, CEO of Caronte &Tourist Group - as well as speeding up and streamlining the ticketing procedures has allowed us to increase passenger security in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, reducing opportunities for interpersonal contact and optimize the use of resources and management costs".

Laura Bizzarri, managing director of algoWatt, stated: "For algoWatt this is a highly qualifying project, which will represent a reference standard for the automation of ticketing and traffic management services for quay access and embarkation traffic in all national port facilities. The work done for Caronte & Tourist represents a practical example of the contribution that digitization can bring to the efficiency of transport services and tourist mobility, as well as to the safety and health of passengers. algoWatt has provided the turnkey system including design, purchase from third parties, installation, integration and activation of the system and testing, training courses for Caronte personnel. We also continue to serve the shipping company with the operational maintenance of the system".

This press release is available on the Company's website www.algowatt.com

algoWatt (ALW), greentech solutions company, designs, develops and integrates solutions for energy and natural resource management in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The Company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sector focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt is the result of the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees located in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for more than 12% of

www.algowatt.com

1

Joint Press Release

Milan, 5 october 2020

turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organization, focused on the following markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy,

digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility:

electric, shared and on demand. Different markets, a single focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

Per informazioni:

Investor Relations

Press Office

Investor & Media Relations

algoWatt SpA

algoWatt SpA

Floriana Vitale, Domenico Gentile

Filippo Calisti (CFO)

Federico Zacaglioni

Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 02 4547 3883/4

filippo.calisti@algowatt.com

Mobile +39 340 5822368

ir@irtop.com

federico.zacaglioni@algowatt.com

ufficiostampa@irtop.com

www.algowatt.com

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

algoWatt S.p.A. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 04:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALGOWATT S.P.A.
12:35aALGOWATT AND CARONTE&TOURIST : “Successfully completed the first phase of ..
PU
10/05ALGOWATT S P A : Launch of General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of..
PU
07/07ALGOWATT S P A : Signed the closing of the sale of the biodigestion and biometha..
PU
06/30ALGOWATT S P A : will participate to the Smart MTA Investor Day organized by IR ..
PU
06/30ALGOWATT : extension until 8 July 2020 for the closing of the sale of the biodig..
PU
06/19ALGOWATT S P A : Put into operation the Purify plant
PU
05/14ALGOWATT S P A : New hires for Scada4Business projects with algoWatt Academy
PU
05/12ALGOWATT : Safe public transport in Phase 2 COVID-19, with 3 new proprietary emo..
PU
03/30ALGOWATT S P A : 60-day extension for the closing of the sale of the biodigestio..
PU
02/05TERNIENERGIA S P A : Agreement between Softeco and Sea-Side for the implementati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 20,7 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net income 2018 -9,93 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2018 65,4 M 76,9 M 76,9 M
P/E ratio 2018 -1,48x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
EV / Sales 2017 5,25x
EV / Sales 2018 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart ALGOWATT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
algoWatt S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALGOWATT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Neri President & Chief Executive Officer
Filippo Calisti CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Marco Boero Head-Research & Innovation
Ugo Moretto Technical Director
Mario Marco Molteni Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALGOWATT S.P.A.-10.22%19
TONGWEI CO.,LTD102.44%16 784
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.220.91%13 626
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.277.23%12 421
SUNRUN INC.468.94%9 970
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.380.58%8 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group