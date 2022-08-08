Log in
    ALG   KW0EQ0609648

ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)

(ALG)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-06
0.8520 KWD   +0.24%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : Analysts/Investors Conference Meeting - Q2/2022

08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.P

Analyst Conference

Q2 2022

August 08, 2022

Disclaimer: Nothing in this document constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is strictly confidential and is set out and provided in the subsequent discussion for the investor's information solely. Moreover the information may not be reproduced, retransmitted, published or further distributed in whole or in a part for any purpose to any other person or entity that is not considered as an investor.

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.P ("ALG" or "we") has prepared this presentation to the best of its abilities. However, no warranty or representation, express or implied shall be made as to the adequacy, correctness, completeness or accuracy of any numbers, statements, opinions, estimates, or other information contained in this presentation.

This presentation has been prepared by ALG and reflects the management's current expectations and strategy which relates to future events that are subject to certain and uncertain risks.

The presentation does not contain all the information which is considered material for investment decisions. Furthermore, the information and views reflected therein are subject to change without notice to the investors.

Certain sections of this document contain "forward-looking statements", which are based on current expectations and reasonable assumptions. However, ALG cannot assure that the aforementioned shall be achieved and we would like to note that there are countless potential risks, uncertainties and unforeseen factors that may cause the results to fluctuate substantially from the forward-looking statements contained in this document.

This presentation does not disclose all the risks and other significant issues related to an investment in any form of securities or transaction.

ALG can offer no assurance that our estimations or expectations shall be achieved. Moreover and without prejudice to existing obligations under Capital Markets Authority Law, the forward-looking statements or any historical information must not be considered as an accurate prediction of future performances. ALG is under no obligation to update or keep the current information contained therein, nor is it obliged to update such views or statements to the public regarding revisions of such statements or views. Therefore, this presentation does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities, or constitute an invitation or inducement to any person that may underwrite, subscribe, acquire or dispose of securities in ALG or any companies related thereto.

We would like to also note that neither entity nor person shall have the right of action in court against ALG in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation.

ALI ALGHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C.P

2

AGENDA

Particulars

Page

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

4

COMPANY OVERVIEW AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

6

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

10

Q&A SESSION

20

ALI ALGHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C.P

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. KSC published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 12:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 396 M 396 M
Net income 2020 7,16 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net Debt 2020 19,5 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 236 M 768 M 768 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)
Duration : Period :
Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C. (Closed) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yousef Abdullah Al-Qatami Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chavijit Singh Bawa Chief Financial Officer
Fahad Ali Mohammad Thnaian Al-Ghanem Chairman
Marzouq Ali Mohammed Al-Ghanim Director & General Manager-MAKFM
Mohammad Khaled Ali Al Ghanim Director & General Manager-Ahlia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)0.00%768
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.-8.24%7 501
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.37%2 850
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-8.03%2 741
CHINA HARMONY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-50.30%481
LOOKERS PLC26.32%397