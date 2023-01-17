Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares
17/01/2023
CMA-040300-00124-2023
:
2023 01 15
2023 01 15
-
20107
-
-
Disclaimer
Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. KSC published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 11:19:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)
Sales 2022
185 M
606 M
606 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net cash 2022
2,00 M
6,55 M
6,55 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
6,13%
Capitalization
219 M
718 M
718 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,17x
EV / Sales 2023
1,06x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
44,2%
Chart ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,80 KWD
Average target price
1,05 KWD
Spread / Average Target
31,3%