  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C. (Closed)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALG   KW0EQ0609648

ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)

(ALG)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-15
0.8000 KWD   -0.50%
06:20aAli Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares
PU
2022Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.(KWSE:ALG) added to S&P Pan Arab Composite
CI
2022Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.(KWSE:ALG) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares

01/17/2023 | 06:20am EST
17/01/2023

CMA-040300-00124-2023

:

2023 01 152023 01 15

-

20107

-

-

Disclaimer

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. KSC published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 11:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 185 M 606 M 606 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2,00 M 6,55 M 6,55 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,13%
Capitalization 219 M 718 M 718 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)
Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C. (Closed) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,80 KWD
Average target price 1,05 KWD
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Managers and Directors
Yousef Abdullah Al-Qatami Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chavijit Singh Bawa Chief Financial Officer
Fahad Ali Mohammad Thnaian Al-Ghanem Chairman
Marzouq Ali Mohammed Al-Ghanim Director & General Manager-MAKFM
Mohammad Khaled Ali Al Ghanim Director & General Manager-Ahlia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)-0.62%718
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.13.35%6 344
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED20.22%3 148
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.6.69%2 705
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED21.03%1 757
LOOKERS PLC10.63%397