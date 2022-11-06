Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C. (Closed)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALG   KW0EQ0609648

ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)

(ALG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
0.8050 KWD   +0.75%
01:32aAli Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : النتائج المالية عن الفترة المنتهية في 2022/09/30
PU
01:32aAli Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : Financial Results 30/09/2022
PU
09/12Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : Disclosure regarding transaction of an insider in ALG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : Financial Results 30/09/2022

11/06/2022 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results Form

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

Company Name

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.P.

Select from the list

2022-09-30

2022-11-03

Board of Directors Meeting Date

Required Documents

Approved financial statements. Approved auditor's report

This form shall not be deemed to be complete unless the documents mentioned above are provided

ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯿﺒﻟا ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ جذﻮﻤﻧ (.ك.د) ﺔﯿﺘﯾﻮﻜﻟا تﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟا

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا

.م.ك.م.ش تارﺎﯿﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻻوأ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟا ﻦﻣ ﺮﺘﺧا

ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ عﺎﻤﺘﺟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

جذﻮﻤﻨﻟﺎﺑ ﺎﮭﻗﺎﻓرإ ﺐﺟاﻮﻟا تاﺪﻨﺘﺴﻤﻟا

ةﺪﻤﺘﻌﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯿﺒﻟا ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﺪﻤﺘﻌﻤﻟا تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا ﺐﻗاﺮﻣ ﺮﯾﺮﻘﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ تاﺪﻨﺘﺴﻤﻟا هﺬھ قﺎﻓرإو ﻢﺘﯾ ﻢﻟ ﺎﻣ ًﻼﻤﺘﻜﻣ جذﻮﻤﻨﻟا اﺬھ ﺮﺒﺘﻌﯾ ﻻ

(%) ﺮﯿﯿﻐﺘﻟا

ﺔﻧرﺎﻘﻤﻟا ﺮﮭﺷا ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟا ةﺮﺘﻓ

ﺔﯿﻟﺎﺤﻟا ﺮﮭﺷا ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟا ةﺮﺘﻓ

Change (%)

Nine Month Compara

ti

Nine Month Current

Period

Period

2021-09-30

2022-09-30

13.71%

11,988,433

13,631,993

13.94%

43.20

49.22

-4.95%

64,544,899

61,349,219

-5.59%

167,985,954

158,588,148

9.69%

53,460,404

58,638,620

8.23%

90,184,523

97,606,826

-23.37%

71,345,724

54,670,691

6.94%

128,888,557

137,828,604

32.21%

12,019,208

15,890,153

Not

ﺔﻤﻛاﺮﺘﻣ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﺪﺟﻮﯾ ﻻ

ﺔﻤﻛاﺮﺘﻣ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﺪﺟﻮﯾ ﻻ

Applicable

No Accumulated

No Accumulated

Losses

Losses

نﺎﯿﺒﻟا

Statement

مﻷا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻲﻤھﺎﺴﻤﺑ صﺎﺨﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺨﻟا) ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount attributable to the owners of the parent Company

ﺔﻔﻔﺨﻤﻟاو ﺔﯿﺳﺎﺳﻷا ﻢﮭﺴﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺧ) ﺔﯿﺤﺑر

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

ﺔﻟواﺪﺘﻤﻟا تادﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟا

Current Assets

تادﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ

Total Assets

ﺔﻟواﺪﺘﻤﻟا تﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟا

Current Liabilities

تﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ

Total Liabilities

مﻷا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻲﻤھﺎﺴﻤﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟا ﺔﯿﻜﻠﻤﻟا قﻮﻘﺣ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ

Total Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent Company

ﺔﯿﻠﯿﻐﺸﺘﻟا تاداﺮﯾﻹا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ

Total Operating Revenue

ﺔﯿﻠﯿﻐﺸﺘﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺨﻟا) ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

عﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟا لﺎﻤﻟا سأر / ﺔﻤﻛاﺮﺘﻤﻟا ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟا

Accumulated Loss / Paid-Up Share Capital

Financial Results Form

1

ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯿﺒﻟا ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ جذﻮﻤﻧ

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

(.ك.د) ﺔﯿﺘﯾﻮﻜﻟا تﺎﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

(%) ﺮﯿﯿﻐﺘﻟا

نرﺎﻘﻤﻟا ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟا ﻊﺑﺮﻟا

ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟا ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟا ﻊﺑﺮﻟا

نﺎﯿﺒﻟا

Third quarter

Third quarter Curren

t

Change (%)

Comparative Period

Period

Statement

2021-09-30

2022-09-30

مﻷا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻲﻤھﺎﺴﻤﺑ صﺎﺨﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺨﻟا) ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ

17.76%

4,101,874

4,830,498

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount

attributable to the owners of the parent

Company

18.40%

14.78

17.50

ﺔﻔﻔﺨﻤﻟاو ﺔﯿﺳﺎﺳﻷا ﻢﮭﺴﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺧ) ﺔﯿﺤﺑر

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

12.30%

44,149,440

49,577,993

ﺔﯿﻠﯿﻐﺸﺘﻟا تاداﺮﯾﻹا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ

Total Operating Revenue

46.60%

4,079,903

5,980,996

ﺔﯿﻠﯿﻐﺸﺘﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺨﻟا) ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

Not

Applicable for first Quarter

لوﻷا ﻊﺑﺮﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﻖﺒﻄﻨﯾ ﻻ ∙

Increase/Decrease in Net Profit (Loss) is due to

(ةرﺎﺴﺨﻟا) ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ضﺎﻔﺨﻧا/عﺎﻔﺗرا ﺐﺒﺳ

Increase in Net profit is mainly due to increased

ﻦﻣ حﺎﺑرﻷا ةدﺎﯾز ﻰﻟإ ﻲﺴﯿﺋر ﻞﻜﺸﺑ ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻲﻓ ةدﺎﯾﺰﻟا دﻮﻌﺗ

profits from vehicles

.تارﺎﯿﺴﻟا تﺎﻌﯿﺒﻣ

Total Revenue realized from

ﻊﻣ تﻼﻣﺎﻌﺘﻟا ﻦﻣ تاداﺮﯾﻹا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ ﻎﻠﺑ

dealing with related parties26,566

(value, KWD)

(.ك.د ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟا) ﺔﻠﺼﻟا تاذ فاﺮطﻷا

Total Expenditures incurred from

ﻊﻣ تﻼﻣﺎﻌﺘﻟا ﻦﻣ تﺎﻓوﺮﺼﻤﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ ﻎﻠﺑ

dealing with related partiesNil

(value, KWD)

(.ك.د ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟا) ﺔﻠﺼﻟا تاذ فاﺮطﻷا

Financial Results Form

2

ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯿﺒﻟا ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ جذﻮﻤﻧ

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

(.ك.د) ﺔﯿﺘﯾﻮﻜﻟا تﺎﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

Auditor Opinion

1.

Unqualified Opinion

2.

Qualified Opinion

3.

Disclaimer of Opinion

4.

Adverse Opinion

In the event of selecting item No. 2, 3 or 4,

the following table must be filled out, and this form is not considered complete unless it is filled.

ﻖﺒﻄﻨﯾ ﻻ

Not Applicable

ﻖﺒﻄﻨﯾ ﻻ

Not Applicable

ﻖﺒﻄﻨﯾ ﻻ

Not Applicable

ﻖﺒﻄﻨﯾ ﻻ

Not Applicable

تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا ﺐﻗاﺮﻣ يأر

ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻣ ﺮﯿﻏ يأر

.1

ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻣ يأر

.2

يأﺮﻟا ءاﺪﺑإ مﺪﻋ

.3

ﺲﻛﺎﻌﻣ يأر

.4

ﺔﺌﺒﻌﺗ ﺐﺠﯾ 4 وأ 3 وأ 2 ﻢﻗر ﺪﻨﺑ رﺎﯿﺘﺧا لﺎﺤﺑ ﮫﺘﺌﺒﻌﺗ ﻢﺘﯾ ﻢﻟ ﺎﻣ ًﻼﻤﺘﻜﻣ جذﻮﻤﻨﻟا اﺬھ ﺮﺒﺘﻌﯾ ﻻو ،ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟا لوﺪﺠﻟا

ﺐﻗاﺮﻣ يأر ﺺﻧ درو ﺎﻤﻛ تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا ﺮﯾﺮﻘﺘﻟا ﻲﻓ ﻲﻠﯿﺼﻔﺗ حﺮﺷ ﻲﺘﻟا ﺔﻟﺎﺤﻟﺎﺑ ﺐﻗاﺮﻣ ﺖﻋﺪﺘﺳا ءاﺪﺑﻹ تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا يأﺮﻟا ﻲﺘﻟا تاﻮﻄﺨﻟا

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﺎﮭﺑ مﻮﻘﺘﺳ ﻲﻓ درو ﺎﻣ ﺔﺠﻟﺎﻌﻤﻟﺐﻗاﺮﻣ يأر تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا ﻲﻨﻣﺰﻟا لوﺪﺠﻟا تاﻮﻄﺨﻟا ﺬﯿﻔﻨﺘﻟ

ﻲﻓ درو ﺎﻣ ﺔﺠﻟﺎﻌﻤﻟﺐﻗاﺮﻣ يأر تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا

Financial Results Form

3

ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯿﺒﻟا ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ جذﻮﻤﻧ

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

(.ك.د) ﺔﯿﺘﯾﻮﻜﻟا تﺎﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. KSC published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 05:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)
01:32aAli Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C : النتائج &..
PU
01:32aAli Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C : Financial Results 30/09/2022
PU
09/12Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C : Disclosure regarding transaction of an insider in A..
PU
08/14Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
08/08Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C : Analysts/Investors Conference Meeting - Q2/2022
PU
08/08Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C : اجتماع م&..
PU
06/07Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C. has completed an IPO in the amount of KWD ..
CI
05/05Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C. has filed an IPO in the amount of KWD 99.0..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 185 M 597 M 597 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2,00 M 6,45 M 6,45 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 221 M 711 M 711 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)
Duration : Period :
Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C. (Closed) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,81 KWD
Average target price 1,05 KWD
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Managers and Directors
Yousef Abdullah Al-Qatami Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chavijit Singh Bawa Chief Financial Officer
Fahad Ali Mohammad Thnaian Al-Ghanem Chairman
Marzouq Ali Mohammed Al-Ghanim Director & General Manager-MAKFM
Mohammad Khaled Ali Al Ghanim Director & General Manager-Ahlia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C. (CLOSED)0.00%711
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.-32.97%5 442
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-12.60%2 398
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-69.40%1 998
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-60.82%1 024
LOOKERS PLC17.29%345