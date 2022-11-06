Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : Financial Results 30/09/2022
(%) ﺮﯿﯿﻐﺘﻟا
ﺔﻧرﺎﻘﻤﻟا ﺮﮭﺷا ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟا ةﺮﺘﻓ
ﺔﯿﻟﺎﺤﻟا ﺮﮭﺷا ﺔﻌﺴﺘﻟا ةﺮﺘﻓ
Change (%)
Nine Month Compara
ti
Nine Month Current
Period
Period
2021-09-30
2022-09-30
13.71%
11,988,433
13,631,993
13.94%
43.20
49.22
-4.95%
64,544,899
61,349,219
-5.59%
167,985,954
158,588,148
9.69%
53,460,404
58,638,620
8.23%
90,184,523
97,606,826
-23.37%
71,345,724
54,670,691
6.94%
128,888,557
137,828,604
32.21%
12,019,208
15,890,153
Not
ﺔﻤﻛاﺮﺘﻣ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﺪﺟﻮﯾ ﻻ
ﺔﻤﻛاﺮﺘﻣ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﺪﺟﻮﯾ ﻻ
Applicable
No Accumulated
No Accumulated
Losses
Losses
نﺎﯿﺒﻟا
Statement
مﻷا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻲﻤھﺎﺴﻤﺑ صﺎﺨﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺨﻟا) ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount
attributable to the owners of the parent Company
ﺔﻔﻔﺨﻤﻟاو ﺔﯿﺳﺎﺳﻷا ﻢﮭﺴﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺧ) ﺔﯿﺤﺑر
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
ﺔﻟواﺪﺘﻤﻟا تادﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟا
Current Assets
تادﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ
Total Assets
ﺔﻟواﺪﺘﻤﻟا تﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟا
Current Liabilities
تﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ
Total Liabilities
مﻷا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻲﻤھﺎﺴﻤﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟا ﺔﯿﻜﻠﻤﻟا قﻮﻘﺣ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ
Total Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent Company
ﺔﯿﻠﯿﻐﺸﺘﻟا تاداﺮﯾﻹا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ
Total Operating Revenue
ﺔﯿﻠﯿﻐﺸﺘﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺨﻟا) ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
عﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟا لﺎﻤﻟا سأر / ﺔﻤﻛاﺮﺘﻤﻟا ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟا
Accumulated Loss / Paid-Up Share Capital
(%) ﺮﯿﯿﻐﺘﻟا
نرﺎﻘﻤﻟا ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟا ﻊﺑﺮﻟا
ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟا ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟا ﻊﺑﺮﻟا
نﺎﯿﺒﻟا
Third quarter
Third quarter Curren
t
Change (%)
Comparative Period
Period
Statement
2021-09-30
2022-09-30
مﻷا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻲﻤھﺎﺴﻤﺑ صﺎﺨﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺨﻟا) ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ
17.76%
4,101,874
4,830,498
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount
attributable to the owners of the parent
Company
18.40%
14.78
17.50
ﺔﻔﻔﺨﻤﻟاو ﺔﯿﺳﺎﺳﻷا ﻢﮭﺴﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺧ) ﺔﯿﺤﺑر
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
12.30%
44,149,440
49,577,993
ﺔﯿﻠﯿﻐﺸﺘﻟا تاداﺮﯾﻹا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ
Total Operating Revenue
46.60%
4,079,903
5,980,996
ﺔﯿﻠﯿﻐﺸﺘﻟا (ةرﺎﺴﺨﻟا) ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
∙ Not
Applicable for first Quarter
لوﻷا ﻊﺑﺮﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﻖﺒﻄﻨﯾ ﻻ ∙
Increase/Decrease in Net Profit (Loss) is due to
(ةرﺎﺴﺨﻟا) ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ضﺎﻔﺨﻧا/عﺎﻔﺗرا ﺐﺒﺳ
Increase in Net profit is mainly due to increased
ﻦﻣ حﺎﺑرﻷا ةدﺎﯾز ﻰﻟإ ﻲﺴﯿﺋر ﻞﻜﺸﺑ ﺢﺑﺮﻟا ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻲﻓ ةدﺎﯾﺰﻟا دﻮﻌﺗ
profits from vehicles
.تارﺎﯿﺴﻟا تﺎﻌﯿﺒﻣ
Total Revenue realized from
ﻊﻣ تﻼﻣﺎﻌﺘﻟا ﻦﻣ تاداﺮﯾﻹا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ ﻎﻠﺑ
dealing with related parties
26,566
(.ك.د ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟا) ﺔﻠﺼﻟا تاذ فاﺮطﻷا
Total Expenditures incurred from
ﻊﻣ تﻼﻣﺎﻌﺘﻟا ﻦﻣ تﺎﻓوﺮﺼﻤﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟإ ﻎﻠﺑ
dealing with related parties
Nil
(.ك.د ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟا) ﺔﻠﺼﻟا تاذ فاﺮطﻷا
Auditor Opinion
☒
1.
Unqualified Opinion
2.
Qualified Opinion
☐
3.
Disclaimer of Opinion
☐
4.
Adverse Opinion
☐
In the event of selecting item No. 2, 3 or 4,
the following table must be filled out, and this form is not considered complete unless it is filled.
ﻖﺒﻄﻨﯾ ﻻ
Not Applicable
ﻖﺒﻄﻨﯾ ﻻ
Not Applicable
ﻖﺒﻄﻨﯾ ﻻ
Not Applicable
ﻖﺒﻄﻨﯾ ﻻ
Not Applicable
تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا ﺐﻗاﺮﻣ يأر
ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻣ ﺮﯿﻏ يأر
.
1
ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻣ يأر
.
2
يأﺮﻟا ءاﺪﺑإ مﺪﻋ
.
3
ﺲﻛﺎﻌﻣ يأر
.
4
ﺔﺌﺒﻌﺗ ﺐﺠﯾ
4 وأ 3 وأ 2 ﻢﻗر ﺪﻨﺑ رﺎﯿﺘﺧا لﺎﺤﺑ ﮫﺘﺌﺒﻌﺗ ﻢﺘﯾ ﻢﻟ ﺎﻣ ًﻼﻤﺘﻜﻣ جذﻮﻤﻨﻟا اﺬھ ﺮﺒﺘﻌﯾ ﻻو ،ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟا لوﺪﺠﻟا
ﺐﻗاﺮﻣ يأر ﺺﻧ درو ﺎﻤﻛ تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا ﺮﯾﺮﻘﺘﻟا ﻲﻓ ﻲﻠﯿﺼﻔﺗ حﺮﺷ ﻲﺘﻟا ﺔﻟﺎﺤﻟﺎﺑ ﺐﻗاﺮﻣ ﺖﻋﺪﺘﺳا ءاﺪﺑﻹ تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا يأﺮﻟا ﻲﺘﻟا تاﻮﻄﺨﻟا
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﺎﮭﺑ مﻮﻘﺘﺳ ﻲﻓ درو ﺎﻣ ﺔﺠﻟﺎﻌﻤﻟ
ﺐﻗاﺮﻣ يأر تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا ﻲﻨﻣﺰﻟا لوﺪﺠﻟا تاﻮﻄﺨﻟا ﺬﯿﻔﻨﺘﻟ
ﻲﻓ درو ﺎﻣ ﺔﺠﻟﺎﻌﻤﻟ
ﺐﻗاﺮﻣ يأر تﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟا
