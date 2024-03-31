ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفا جذومن
Disclosure of Material Information Form
Date:
28/03/2024
Name of The Listed Company:
Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. (K.S.C.P) - ALG
Material Information
We would like to notify you that Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for the financial year ended on 31st Dec, 2023, has been convened on Thursday, 28/03/2024, in the previously disclosed place and time. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Fahad Ali Alghanim - Chairman, with quorum of 79.064 %. All items on the attached agenda were approved.
Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the company
Attached the outcomes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for the financial year ended
December 31, 2023.
:خيراتلا :ةجردملا ةكرشلا مسأ
مناغلا - )ع.ك.م.ش( تارايسلل مناغلا يلع دوأ ةكرش
ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا
ةكرشل ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا دقع مت دق هنأب مكراطخإ دون يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع تارايسلل مناغلا يلع دوأ ناكملا يف 2024/03/28 قفاوملا سيمخلا موي 2023/12/31 سيئر - مناغلا يلع دهف /ديسلا عامتجا سأرتو ،اهل ددحملا نامزلاو دقو .%79.064 ينوناقلا باصنلا ةبسن تغلب ثيح ،ةرادا سلجم ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا لامعأ لودج دونب ةفاك ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت .قفرملا
يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا جئاتن قفرم
.2023/12/31
Outcomes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. (K.S.C.P)
Financial Year Ending 31 December 2023
ةيونسلا ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا جئاتن ةماع )ك.م.ش( تارايسلل مناغلا يلع دوأ ةكرشل 2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل
:
:
Approved the Board of Directors' Report for the Company's activities and financial position for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
1
1
ةكرةةةةةشلا طاةةةةةشن نةةةةةع ةرادا سةةةةةلجم رةةةةةيرقت ىةةةةةلع ةةةةةةقفاوملا .2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل يلاملا اهزكرمو
:
:
Recited and Approved both, the Corporate Governance Report, and the Audit Committee Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
2
2
ةنةةسلا نةةع قيقدةةتلا ةةةنجل رةةيرقتو ةةةمكوحلا رةةيرقت نةةم ًةةك ةوةةت .امهيلع ةقداصملاو ،2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا
:
:
3
3
Approved the Auditor's Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
ةكرةةةةشلل يجراةةةةخلا تاباةةةةسحلا اةةةةقارم رةةةةيرقت ىةةةةلع ةقداةةةةصملا .2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع
:
:
4
4
Approved the consolidated financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
ةنةةةسلا نةةةع ةكرةةةشلل ةةةةعمجملا ةةةةيلاملا تاةةةنايبلا ىةةةلع ةقداةةةصملا .2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا
%10 ةبةةةةسن عاطقتةةةةساب ةرادا سةةةةلجم ةيةةةةصوت ىةةةةلع ةةةةةقفاوملا ةنةةةسلا نةةةع راةةةبجا يطاةةةيتحا باةةةسحل حاةةةبرا يفاةةةص نةةةم هردةةةةةقو ةةةةةلبم يلاةةةةةمجإب ،2023/12/31 يةةةةةف ةةةةةةيهتنملا ةةةةةةيلاملا
.يتيوك رانيد 2,999,821
Approved the Board of Directors' proposal to deduct 10% from the net profits for the company's statutory reserve for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, with amount of KD 2,999,821.
:
:
5
5
6
6
:
:
ةبةةةسن أ عاطقتةةةسا مدةةةعب ةرادا سةةةلجم ةيةةةصوت ىةةةلع ةةةةقفاوملا نةةةع راةةيتخا يطاةةةيتحا باةةسحل ةكرةةشلا حاةةةبرأ يفاةةص نةةم .2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا
Approved the Board of Director's proposal of not to deduct any percentage from the net profits for the company's voluntary reserve for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
7
7
:
:
تاةةةةةةهجلا اهتدةةةةةةصر يةةةةةةتلا تاةةةةةةفلاخملاريرقت ارعتةةةةةةسإ مةةةةةةت جتةةةنو تاةةةفلاخملا ةةةلتل ةةةةجيتن تردةةةص تاةةةبوقع أو ،ةةةةيباقرلا لةةخ ةكرةةشلا ىةةلع )ةةةيلام رةةيةو ةةةيلام( تاءازةةج قةةيبطت اةةهنع وأ تاةةبوقع ةةةيأ ةكرةةشلا قةةحب ردةةصي مةةل هةةنأ ثةةيح ،2023 ماةةع ،ةةةةةيباقرلا تاةةةةهجلا ةةةةبق نةةةةم )ةةةةةيلام رةةةةية وأ ةةةةةيلام( تاءازةةةةج نةةةم )2023/141 ةةةه.م( مةةقر ةةةةفلاخملا يةةف هةةةيبنت دورو ءانءتةةسإب .لاملا قاوسأ ةئيه بق
Approved the violations report imposed by the regulators, and any sanctions issued as a result of those violations that led to penalties against the company (financial/ non-financial) for the year 2023. There are no penalties or sanctions (financial or non-financial) were issued against the company by the regulatory authorities, except received a notification on the penalty No (141/2023) from CMA.
8
8
:
:
ةلةةةصلا تاذ ارةةةطا ةةةم تةةةمت يةةةتلا تماةةةعتلا ىةةةلع ةةةةقفاوملا يةةةةةةةف ةكرةةةةةةةشلا ةرادإ سةةةةةةةلجم إيوةةةةةةةفتو ،2023 ماةةةةةةةع نةةةةةةةع داةةةقعنإ خيراةةةت ىةةةتحو 2024 ماةةةع لةةةخ متتةةةس يةةةتلا تماةةةعتلا يةةةةةةةف ةةةةةةةةيهتنملا ةةةةةةةةيلاملا ةنةةةةةةةسلل ةةةةةةةةيداعلا ةةةةةةةةماعلا ةةةةةةةةيعمجلا
.2024/12/31
Approved the related party transactions conducted during the 2023, and authorize the Board of Directors to enter into related party transactions during the year 2024 and until the date of the Ordinary General Assembly for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.
:
:
9
9
ت ةةةةةةفاكم رةةةةةةصب ةرادا سةةةةةةلجم ةيةةةةةةصوت ىةةةةةةلع ةةةةةةةقفاوملا راةةةنيد 85,000 هردةةةقو ةةةلبم يلاةةةمجإب ةرادا سةةةلجم ءاةةةضع .2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع يتيوك
Approved the Board of Directors' proposal to pay a remunerations to the Board members with a total amount of KD 85,000 for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
:
:
10
10
ةةةةةةةيدقن حاةةةةةةبرأ ةةةةةةيدوتب ةرادا سةةةةةةلجم ةيةةةةةةصوت ىةةةةةةلع ةةةةةةةقفاوملا مهةةةسلل سةةةلف 35 ةةةقاوب مهةةةسلل ةيمةةةسا ةةةةميقلا نةةةم % 35 ةبةةةسنب ةةةةةلذو ،2023/12/31 يةةةةةف ةةةةةةيهتنملا رهةةةةةشأ ةتةةةةةسلا نةةةةةع دةةةةةحاولا ةةةةياهن يةةةف اةةةمك ةكرةةةشلا يمهاةةسم تجةةةس يةةةف نيدةةةيقملا نيمهاةةسملل ،2024/04/21 قةةةةفاوملا دةةةةحا موةةةةي هةةةةل ددةةةةحملا قاقحتةةةةسا موةةةةي قةةةةفاوملا ءاةةةةثءلا موةةةةي نةةةةم ًاراةةةةبتعا ةةةةةيدقنلا حاةةةةبرا ةةةةيدوت متةةةةيو :هاندأ لودجلاب حضوم وه امك ،2024/04/23
خيراتلا
ثدحلا
2024/04/16 2024/04/17 2024/04/21 2024/04/23
مهسلا ةدايح خيرات قاقحتسا نود مهسلا لوادت خيرات قاقحتسا خيرات يدوتلا خيرات
يةةةةنمزلا لودةةةةجلا يدةةةةعتب ةرادا سةةةةلجم إيوةةةةفت ىةةةةلع ةةةةةقفاوملاو
.)رما مزل نإ( اهرييغت بوجو لاح يف مهسا تاقاقحتس
Approved the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute cash dividends of 35% of the share nominal value at the rate of 35 fils per share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023 to the shareholders registered in the company's records at the end of the record date scheduled on Sunday 21/04/2024, The dividends will be distributed on Tuesday, 23/04/2024, as mentioned in the timetable below:
Event Cum Date Ex. Date Record Date Payment DateDate 16/04/2024 17/04/2024 21/04/2024 23/04/2024
And approved to authorize the Board of Directors to amend the timetable of shares entitlements in case that it should be changed (if necessary).
:
:
11
11
وأ ءارةةةشب ةكرةةةشلا يةةةف ةرادا سةةةلجم إيوةةةفت ىةةةلع ةةةةقفاوملا ددةةةع نةةةم %10 دواةةةجتي اةةةمب ةكرةةةشلا مهةةةسأب ةةةماعتلا وأ ةةةيب )7( مةةةقر لاةةةملا قاوةةةسأ ةةةةئيه نوناةةةق داوةةةمل اةةةقفو ةةةلذو اهمهةةةسأ .اهتيدعتو ةيذيفنتلا هتحئو 2010 ةنسل
Approved to Authorize the Board of Directors to buy or sell or deal with the company's shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of the company's shares in accordance with the CMA law No.(7) of 2010 and its Executive Bylaw and their amendments.
:
:
12
12
ءارةةةبإو ،ةرادا سةةةلجم ءاةةةضعأ رةةةط ءةةةخإ ىةةةلع ةةةةقفاوملا
ةةةةةةينوناقلاو ةةةةةةيلاملا مهتافرةةةةةصتب قةةةةةلعتي اةةةةةم ةةةةةك نةةةةةم مهتةةةةةمذ
.2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا لخ ةيراداو
Approved to discharge and release of the members of the Board of Directors, from all liabilities related to their financial, legal and administrative actions during the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
13
:
:
13
/ديةةةسلا ةكرةةةشلا تاباةةةسح اةةةقارم نيةةةيعت ةداةةةعإ ىةةةلع ةةةةقفاوملا مهاكرةةةشو يميةةةصعلاو ناةةةبيعلا اةةةتكم - رداجلادةةةبعلا لداةةةع ردةةةب ةةةمئاقلا نمةةض نةةم هةةنأ ثةةيح 2024 ماةةع نةةع ةةنويو تةةسنرا - ، لاةةةملا قاوةةةسأ ةةةةئيه مدةةةل تاباةةةسحلا يةةةبقارم ءامةةةسأب ةدةةةمتعملا ،ةكرةةةشلا تاباةةةسح اةةةقارمل يةةةمازلا رةةةييغتلا ةدةةةم ةاةةةعارم ةةةم .هباعتأ ديدحتب ةرادا سلجم إيوفتو
Approved to re-appoint Mr. Bader Adel Al-Abduljader - (EY Al- Aiban, Al- Osaimi & Partners) for the year 2024, as the company Auditor who's from the list of auditors approved by the Capital Markets Authority taking into consideration the mandatory period of changing the company's auditor, and authorize the Board of Directors to determine their fees.
:
:
14
14
نيةةةب ةةةمجلا يةةةف ةرادا سةةلجم ءاةةةضع حامةةةسلا ىةةةلع ةةةقفاوملا يةةةةف نيتهباةةةةشتم وأ نيتةةةةسفانتم نيتكرةةةةش ةرادإ سةةةةلجم ةيوةةةةضع .ةكرشلا هلوازت ذلا طاشنلا
Approved allowing the Members of the Board of Directors to participate in the board of directors of two competing or similar companies of the company activity.
15
:
حاةةةةبرأ ةةةةيدوت ءارجإةةةةب ةرادا سةةةةلجم إيوةةةةفت ىةةةةلع ةةةةةقفاوملا اةةم اةةسح ونةةس ةةصن وأ ةةبر كةةشب ةكرةةشلا يمهاةةسم ىةةلع ،2024/12/31 يةةةف ةةةةيهتنملا ةةةةيلاملا ةنةةةسلا لةةةخ ًابةةةسانم هارةةةي داةةةبملل ًاةةةقفو ةةةةيقيقح حاةةةبرأ نةةةم ةةةيدوتلا اذةةةه نوةةةكي نأ ىةةةلع لاةةةةةةملا سأرةةةةةةب ساةةةةةسملا نودو اةةةةةةهيلع راةةةةةةعتملا ةيبةةةةةساحملا .ةكرشلل عوفدملا
:
Approved authorizing the Board of Directors to distribute dividends to the company's shareholders on a quarterly or semi-annual basis as it deems appropriate during the financial year ended 31/12/2024, provided that this distribution is of real profits in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and does not compromise the company's paid-up capital.
15
:
:
16
16
ةةةةءمتتو ،ةةةةةمداقلا تاونةةةةس ثءةةةةلل دةةةةيدج ةرادإ سةةةةلجم باةةةةختنا :يلاتلاك مهئامسأ
Elected new Board of Directors for the upcoming three years, as follows:
7.Mr. Ahmed Meshari Abdulwahab Al-Fares - Independent Member
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. KSC published this content on 31 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2024 06:35:09 UTC.