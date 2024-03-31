ﻖﻓاوﻣﻟا سﯾﻣﺧﻟا موﯾ ةدﻘﻌﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا رارﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ءً ﺎﻧﺑ ،ﺔﻣدﺎﻘﻟا تاوﻧﺳ ثﻼﺛﻠﻟ دﯾدﺟ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ بﺎﺧﺗﻧﺈﺑ صﺎﺧﻟا 2024/03/28 دﻘﻋ دﻗ تارﺎﯾﺳﻠﻟ مﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻻوأ ﺔﻛرﺷ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ نﺄﺑ مﻛﺗدﺎﻓإ دوﻧ 2:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺳﻟا مﺎﻣﺗ ﻲﻓ كﻟذو ،ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟإ دﻌﺑ ﮫﻋﺎﻣﺗﺟإ ﺢﺑﺻأ ثﯾﺣﺑ ،ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣﻟ سﯾﺋر بﺋﺎﻧو سﯾﺋر بﺎﺧﺗﻧﺈﺑ مﺎﻗو ،رﮭظﻟا دﻌﺑ :هﺎﻧدأ ﺢﺿوﻣ وھ ﺎﻣﻛ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ لﯾﻛﺷﺗ بﺻﻧﻣﻟا ةرادﻹا سـﻠﺟﻣ سـﯾﺋر ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ سﯾﺋر بﺋﺎﻧ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا سﯾﺋرﻟاو ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗ رﯾﻏ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗ رﯾﻏ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗ رﯾﻏ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ لﻘﺗﺳﻣ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ لﻘﺗﺳﻣ مﺳﻹا مﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﮭﻓ /دﯾﺳﻟا ﻲﻣﺎطﻘﻟا ﷲ دﺑﻋ فﺳوﯾ /دﯾﺳﻟا ﻲﻧﺎﮭﺑﮭﺑ لﯾﻠﺟﻟا دﺑﻋ ﻲﻠﻋ /دﯾﺳﻟا مﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ قوزرﻣ ﻲﻠﻋ /دﯾﺳﻟا مﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻟﺎﺧ دﻣﺣﻣ /دﯾﺳﻟا يدﻧﺑﻘﻟا دﻣﺣأ دﻣﺣﻣ دﺎﮭﺟ /دﯾﺳﻟا سرﺎﻔﻟا بﺎھوﻟادﺑﻋ يرﺎﺷﻣ دﻣﺣأ /دﯾﺳﻟا

Based on the decision of the Ordinary General Assembly held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 regarding elected new Board of Directors for upcoming three years. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company held its meeting following the Ordinary General Assembly meeting at 2:00 PM. The Board elected a Chairman and Vice Chairman, resulting in the composition of the Board of Directors as outlined below: Name Position Mr. Fahad Ali Alghanim ChairmanMr. Yousef Abdullah Al Qatami Vice Chairman and CEOMr. Ali Abduljaleel Behbehani Board Member Non-ExecutiveMr. Ali Marzouq Alghanim Board Member Non-ExecutiveMr. Mohammad Khaled Alghanim Board Member Non-ExecutiveMr. Jehad Mohammad Ahmed Al-Qabandi Board Member IndependentMr. Ahmed Meshari Abdulwahab Al-FaresBoard Member Independent