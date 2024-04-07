Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company KSCC is a Kuwait-based company which is primarily engaged in selling and purchasing cars and its spare parts. The Company's operations are divided into four main geographical segments which include State of Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt and United Arab Emirates where it performs its main activities in the sales of vehicles, spare parts and rendering of services related to vehicle inspection, repair and maintenance services. It is engaged in selling BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce, Land Rover, McLaren, among others. The Company's subsidiaries include Al Ahlia Heavy Vehicle Selling and Import Company K.S.C. (Closed), Rove Car Rental and Leasing Company W.L.L., Ali Al Ghanim International Company for General Trading S.P.C., MAKFM Automotive Company, etc.