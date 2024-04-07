ﻞﻤﻜﻤﻟا حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date:

03/04/2024

:ﺦﯾرﺎﺘﻟا

Name of The Listed Company:

:ﺔﺟرﺪﻤﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا

(ع.ك.م.ش) تارﺎﯿﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻻوأ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

Disclosure Title

حﺎﺼﻓﻹا ناﻮﻨﻋ

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. (K.S.C.P)

Minutes of The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯿﻌﻤﺠﻟا عﺎﻤﺘﺟإ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ

Date of Previous Disclosure

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟا حﺎﺼﻓﻹا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

31/03/2024

2024/03/31

حﺎﺼﻓﻹا ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﺻﺎﺤﻟا رﻮﻄﺘﻟا

Development that occurred to the disclosure

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company (ALG)

:ﻲﻠﯾ ﺎﻣ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﺗ نأ (ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا) تارﺎﯿﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻻوأ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ دﻮﺗ

ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻟا ﻦﻋ ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯿﻌﻤﺠﻟا عﺎﻤﺘﺟا ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ∙

would like to enclose the following:

Assembly

Minutes of the Ordinary General

.2023/12/31 ﻲﻓ

Meeting for the financial year

ended on

31/12/2023.

.ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯿﻌﻤﺠﻟا عﺎﻤﺘﺟا بﺎﺼﻧ ﺮﯾﺮﻘﺗ ∙

Quorum report of the Ordinary General Assembly

meeting.

دﻮﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ (ﻲﻧوﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹاو ﺮﺷﺎﺒﻤﻟا رﻮﻀﺤﻟا) ﺖﯾﻮﺼﺘﻟا ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﺮﯾﺮﻘﺗ

Voting Results Report (Physical and Electronic

.ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯿﻌﻤﺠﻟا لﺎﻤﻋأ لوﺪﺟ

Attendance) on the items of the Ordinary General

The financial effect of the occurring

(ﺪﺟو نإ) ﻞﺻﺎﺤﻟا رﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺮﺛﻷا

Assembly agenda.

development (if any)

-------------

--------------

