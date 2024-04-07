ﻞﻤﻜﻤﻟا حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ
Disclosure of Material Information Form
Date:
03/04/2024
:ﺦﯾرﺎﺘﻟا
Name of The Listed Company:
:ﺔﺟرﺪﻤﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا
(ع.ك.م.ش) تارﺎﯿﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻻوأ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
Disclosure Title
حﺎﺼﻓﻹا ناﻮﻨﻋ
Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. (K.S.C.P)
Minutes of The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯿﻌﻤﺠﻟا عﺎﻤﺘﺟإ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ
Date of Previous Disclosure
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟا حﺎﺼﻓﻹا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
31/03/2024
2024/03/31
حﺎﺼﻓﻹا ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﺻﺎﺤﻟا رﻮﻄﺘﻟا
Development that occurred to the disclosure
Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company (ALG)
:ﻲﻠﯾ ﺎﻣ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﺗ نأ (ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا) تارﺎﯿﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻻوأ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ دﻮﺗ
∙
ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻟا ﻦﻋ ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯿﻌﻤﺠﻟا عﺎﻤﺘﺟا ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ∙
would like to enclose the following:
Assembly
Minutes of the Ordinary General
.2023/12/31 ﻲﻓ
∙
Meeting for the financial year
ended on
31/12/2023.
.ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯿﻌﻤﺠﻟا عﺎﻤﺘﺟا بﺎﺼﻧ ﺮﯾﺮﻘﺗ ∙
∙
Quorum report of the Ordinary General Assembly
∙
meeting.
دﻮﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ (ﻲﻧوﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹاو ﺮﺷﺎﺒﻤﻟا رﻮﻀﺤﻟا) ﺖﯾﻮﺼﺘﻟا ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﺮﯾﺮﻘﺗ
Voting Results Report (Physical and Electronic
.ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯿﻌﻤﺠﻟا لﺎﻤﻋأ لوﺪﺟ
Attendance) on the items of the Ordinary General
The financial effect of the occurring
(ﺪﺟو نإ) ﻞﺻﺎﺤﻟا رﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺮﺛﻷا
Assembly agenda.
development (if any)
