  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Ali Al-Ghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALG   KW0EQ0609648

ALI AL-GHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(ALG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
0.8700 KWD   -1.02%
05:09aAli Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C P : انعقاد مؤتمر المحللين/المستثمرين عن السنة ..
PU
05:09aAli Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C P : Analysts/Investors Conference for FY Ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/28Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C P : General Assembly Meeting 22/03/2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C P : Analysts/Investors Conference for FY Ended 31 December 2022

03/02/2023 | 05:09am EST
Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date:

01/03/2023

:ﺦﯾرﺎﺘﻟا

Name of The Listed Company:

:ﺔﺟرﺪﻤﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive (K.S.C.P)

(ع.ك.م.ش) تارﺎﯿﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻻوأ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

Material Information

ﺔﯾﺮھﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا

  • The Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company (ALG) has conducted the Analysts/Investors Conference for the FY Ended 31/12/2022, via a live webcast at 02:00 pm on Wednesday 01/03/2023 (Kuwait local time). There was no new material information discussed during the conference.
  • Attached is the presentation of the Analysts/ Investors Conference for the FY Ended 31/12/2022.

/ﻦﯿﻠﻠﺤﻤﻟا ﺮﻤﺗﺆﻣ (ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا) تارﺎﯿ ﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻻوأ ﺔﻛﺮ ﺷ تﺪﻘﻋ ﺚﺑ ﻖﯾﺮط ﻦﻋ 2022/12/31 ﻰﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺔﻨ&ﺴﻟا ﻦﻋ ﻦﯾﺮﻤﺜﺘ ﺴﻤﻟا مﻮﯾ ﺮﮭظ ﺪﻌﺑ 02:00 ﺔﻋﺎ ﺴﻟا مﺎﻤﺗ ﻰﻓ ﻚﻟذو ﺖﻧﺮﺘﻧﻹا ﺔﻜﺒ ﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮ ﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﻢﺘﯾ ﻢﻟو .(ﺖ ﯾﻮﻜﻟا ﺔﻟود ﺖ5 ﯿﻗﻮﺗ ﻖﻓو) 2023/03/01 ﻖﻓاﻮﻤﻟا ءﺎ ﻌﺑرﻷا

.ﺮﻤﺗﺆﻤﻟا لﻼﺧ ةﺪﯾﺪﺟ ﺔﯾﺮھﻮﺟ تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ يأ ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا

ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻦﯾﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟا /ﻦﯿﻠﻠﺤﻤﻟا ﺮﻤﺗﺆﻤﻟ ﻲﻤﯾﺪﻘﺘﻟا ضﺮﻌﻟا ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

.2022/12/31 ﻰﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا

Significant effect of the material information on

the financial position of the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﯾﺮھﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﺮﺛأ

No significant effect of the material information on

the financial position of the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﯾﺮھﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻠﻟ ﺮﺛأ ﺪﺟﻮﯾ ﻻ

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.P

Analyst Conference

Q4 2022

March 01, 2023

ALI ALGHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C.P

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is strictly confidential and is being shown to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, retransmitted, further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.P has prepared this presentation to the best of its abilities, however, no warranty or representation, express or implied is made as to the adequacy, correctness, completeness or accuracy of any numbers, statements, opinions, estimates, or other information contained in this presentation.

This presentation has been prepared Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.P and reflects the management's current expectations or strategy concerning future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Certain portions of this document contain "forward-looking statements", which are based on current expectations and reasonable assumptions, we can however give no assurance they will be achieved. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change and we disclaim any obligation to update you of any such changes, particularly those pertaining to the forward-looking statements. Furthermore, it should be noted that there are a myriad potential risks, uncertainties and unforeseen factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein.

We can offer no assurance that our estimates or expectations will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under Capital Markets Authority Law, we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account or otherwise. Accordingly, this presentation does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of, securities in any company within Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.P.

ALI ALGHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C.P

2

AGENDA

Particulars

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

COMPANY OVERVIEW AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Q&A SESSION

ALI ALGHANIM SONS AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY K.S.C.P

Page

4

6

10

20

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. KSC published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
