ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفا جذومن

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date:

28/03/2024

Name of The Listed Company:

Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. (K.S.C.P) - ALG

Material Information

We would like to notify you that Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for the financial year ended on 31st Dec, 2023, has been convened on Thursday, 28/03/2024, in the previously disclosed place and time. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Fahad Ali Alghanim - Chairman, with quorum of 79.064 %. All items on the attached agenda were approved.

Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the company

Attached the outcomes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for the financial year ended

December 31, 2023.

:خيراتلا :ةجردملا ةكرشلا مسأ

مناغلا - )ع.ك.م.ش( تارايسلل مناغلا يلع دوأ ةكرش

ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا

ةكرشل ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا دقع مت دق هنأب مكراطخإ دون يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع تارايسلل مناغلا يلع دوأ ناكملا يف 2024/03/28 قفاوملا سيمخلا موي 2023/12/31 سيئر - مناغلا يلع دهف /ديسلا عامتجا سأرتو ،اهل ددحملا نامزلاو دقو .%79.064 ينوناقلا باصنلا ةبسن تغلب ثيح ،ةرادا سلجم ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا لامعأ لودج دونب ةفاك ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت .قفرملا

يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا جئاتن قفرم

.2023/12/31

Outcomes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. (K.S.C.P) Financial Year Ending 31 December 2023 ةيونسلا ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا جئاتن ةماع )ك.م.ش( تارايسلل مناغلا يلع دوأ ةكرشل 2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل : : Approved the Board of Directors' Report for the Company's activities and financial position for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 1 1 ةكرةةةةةشلا طاةةةةةشن نةةةةةع ةرادا سةةةةةلجم رةةةةةيرقت ىةةةةةلع ةةةةةةقفاوملا .2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل يلاملا اهزكرمو : : Recited and Approved both, the Corporate Governance Report, and the Audit Committee Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 2 2 ةنةةسلا نةةع قيقدةةتلا ةةةنجل رةةيرقتو ةةةمكوحلا رةةيرقت نةةم ًةةك ةوةةت .امهيلع ةقداصملاو ،2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا : : 3 3 Approved the Auditor's Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. ةكرةةةةشلل يجراةةةةخلا تاباةةةةسحلا اةةةةقارم رةةةةيرقت ىةةةةلع ةقداةةةةصملا .2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع : : 4 4 Approved the consolidated financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. ةنةةةسلا نةةةع ةكرةةةشلل ةةةةعمجملا ةةةةيلاملا تاةةةنايبلا ىةةةلع ةقداةةةصملا .2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا %10 ةبةةةةسن عاطقتةةةةساب ةرادا سةةةةلجم ةيةةةةصوت ىةةةةلع ةةةةةقفاوملا ةنةةةسلا نةةةع راةةةبجا يطاةةةيتحا باةةةسحل حاةةةبرا يفاةةةص نةةةم هردةةةةةقو ةةةةةلبم يلاةةةةةمجإب ،2023/12/31 يةةةةةف ةةةةةةيهتنملا ةةةةةةيلاملا .يتيوك رانيد 2,999,821 Approved the Board of Directors' proposal to deduct 10% from the net profits for the company's statutory reserve for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, with amount of KD 2,999,821. : : 5 5 6 6 : : ةبةةةسن أ عاطقتةةةسا مدةةةعب ةرادا سةةةلجم ةيةةةصوت ىةةةلع ةةةةقفاوملا نةةةع راةةيتخا يطاةةةيتحا باةةسحل ةكرةةشلا حاةةةبرأ يفاةةص نةةم .2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا Approved the Board of Director's proposal of not to deduct any percentage from the net profits for the company's voluntary reserve for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 7 7 : : تاةةةةةةهجلا اهتدةةةةةةصر يةةةةةةتلا تاةةةةةةفلاخملاريرقت ارعتةةةةةةسإ مةةةةةةت جتةةةنو تاةةةفلاخملا ةةةلتل ةةةةجيتن تردةةةص تاةةةبوقع أو ،ةةةةيباقرلا لةةخ ةكرةةشلا ىةةلع )ةةةيلام رةةيةو ةةةيلام( تاءازةةج قةةيبطت اةةهنع وأ تاةةبوقع ةةةيأ ةكرةةشلا قةةحب ردةةصي مةةل هةةنأ ثةةيح ،2023 ماةةع ،ةةةةةيباقرلا تاةةةةهجلا ةةةةبق نةةةةم )ةةةةةيلام رةةةةية وأ ةةةةةيلام( تاءازةةةةج نةةةم )2023/141 ةةةه.م( مةةقر ةةةةفلاخملا يةةف هةةةيبنت دورو ءانءتةةسإب .لاملا قاوسأ ةئيه بق Approved the violations report imposed by the regulators, and any sanctions issued as a result of those violations that led to penalties against the company (financial/ non-financial) for the year 2023. There are no penalties or sanctions (financial or non-financial) were issued against the company by the regulatory authorities, except received a notification on the penalty No (141/2023) from CMA. 8 8 : : ةلةةةصلا تاذ ارةةةطا ةةةم تةةةمت يةةةتلا تماةةةعتلا ىةةةلع ةةةةقفاوملا يةةةةةةةف ةكرةةةةةةةشلا ةرادإ سةةةةةةةلجم إيوةةةةةةةفتو ،2023 ماةةةةةةةع نةةةةةةةع داةةةقعنإ خيراةةةت ىةةةتحو 2024 ماةةةع لةةةخ متتةةةس يةةةتلا تماةةةعتلا يةةةةةةةف ةةةةةةةةيهتنملا ةةةةةةةةيلاملا ةنةةةةةةةسلل ةةةةةةةةيداعلا ةةةةةةةةماعلا ةةةةةةةةيعمجلا .2024/12/31 Approved the related party transactions conducted during the 2023, and authorize the Board of Directors to enter into related party transactions during the year 2024 and until the date of the Ordinary General Assembly for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. : : 9 9 ت ةةةةةةفاكم رةةةةةةصب ةرادا سةةةةةةلجم ةيةةةةةةصوت ىةةةةةةلع ةةةةةةةقفاوملا راةةةنيد 85,000 هردةةةقو ةةةلبم يلاةةةمجإب ةرادا سةةةلجم ءاةةةضع .2023/12/31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع يتيوك Approved the Board of Directors' proposal to pay a remunerations to the Board members with a total amount of KD 85,000 for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. : : 10 10 ةةةةةةةيدقن حاةةةةةةبرأ ةةةةةةيدوتب ةرادا سةةةةةةلجم ةيةةةةةةصوت ىةةةةةةلع ةةةةةةةقفاوملا مهةةةسلل سةةةلف 35 ةةةقاوب مهةةةسلل ةيمةةةسا ةةةةميقلا نةةةم % 35 ةبةةةسنب ةةةةةلذو ،2023/12/31 يةةةةةف ةةةةةةيهتنملا رهةةةةةشأ ةتةةةةةسلا نةةةةةع دةةةةةحاولا ةةةةياهن يةةةف اةةةمك ةكرةةةشلا يمهاةةسم تجةةةس يةةةف نيدةةةيقملا نيمهاةةسملل ،2024/04/21 قةةةةفاوملا دةةةةحا موةةةةي هةةةةل ددةةةةحملا قاقحتةةةةسا موةةةةي قةةةةفاوملا ءاةةةةثءلا موةةةةي نةةةةم ًاراةةةةبتعا ةةةةةيدقنلا حاةةةةبرا ةةةةيدوت متةةةةيو :هاندأ لودجلاب حضوم وه امك ،2024/04/23 خيراتلا ثدحلا 2024/04/16 2024/04/17 2024/04/21 2024/04/23 مهسلا ةدايح خيرات قاقحتسا نود مهسلا لوادت خيرات قاقحتسا خيرات يدوتلا خيرات يةةةةنمزلا لودةةةةجلا يدةةةةعتب ةرادا سةةةةلجم إيوةةةةفت ىةةةةلع ةةةةةقفاوملاو .)رما مزل نإ( اهرييغت بوجو لاح يف مهسا تاقاقحتس Approved the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute cash dividends of 35% of the share nominal value at the rate of 35 fils per share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023 to the shareholders registered in the company's records at the end of the record date scheduled on Sunday 21/04/2024, The dividends will be distributed on Tuesday, 23/04/2024, as mentioned in the timetable below: Event Cum Date Ex. Date Record Date Payment DateDate 16/04/2024 17/04/2024 21/04/2024 23/04/2024 And approved to authorize the Board of Directors to amend the timetable of shares entitlements in case that it should be changed (if necessary).