ﺔﯾرھوﺟﻟا تﺎﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا نﻋ حﺎﺻﻓﻹا جذوﻣﻧ
Disclosure of Material Information Form
Date:
:ﺦﯾرﺎﺘﻟا
28/03/2024
Name of The Listed Company:
:ﺔﺟرﺪﻤﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا
ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا - (ع.ك.م.ش) تارﺎﯿﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻻوأ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Co. (K.S.C.P) - ALG
ﺔﯾﺮھﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا
Material Information
ﻖﻓاوﻣﻟا سﯾﻣﺧﻟا موﯾ ةدﻘﻌﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا رارﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ءً ﺎﻧﺑ ،ﺔﻣدﺎﻘﻟا تاوﻧﺳ ثﻼﺛﻠﻟ دﯾدﺟ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ بﺎﺧﺗﻧﺈﺑ صﺎﺧﻟا 2024/03/28 دﻘﻋ دﻗ تارﺎﯾﺳﻠﻟ مﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻻوأ ﺔﻛرﺷ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ نﺄﺑ مﻛﺗدﺎﻓإ دوﻧ 2:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺳﻟا مﺎﻣﺗ ﻲﻓ كﻟذو ،ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا عﺎﻣﺗﺟإ دﻌﺑ ﮫﻋﺎﻣﺗﺟإ ﺢﺑﺻأ ثﯾﺣﺑ ،ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣﻟ سﯾﺋر بﺋﺎﻧو سﯾﺋر بﺎﺧﺗﻧﺈﺑ مﺎﻗو ،رﮭظﻟا دﻌﺑ :هﺎﻧدأ ﺢﺿوﻣ وھ ﺎﻣﻛ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ لﯾﻛﺷﺗ
بﺻﻧﻣﻟا ةرادﻹا سـﻠﺟﻣ سـﯾﺋر ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ سﯾﺋر بﺋﺎﻧ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا سﯾﺋرﻟاو ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗ رﯾﻏ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗ رﯾﻏ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗ رﯾﻏ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ لﻘﺗﺳﻣ ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ لﻘﺗﺳﻣ
مﺳﻹا مﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﮭﻓ /دﯾﺳﻟا ﻲﻣﺎطﻘﻟا ﷲ دﺑﻋ فﺳوﯾ /دﯾﺳﻟا ﻲﻧﺎﮭﺑﮭﺑ لﯾﻠﺟﻟا دﺑﻋ ﻲﻠﻋ /دﯾﺳﻟا مﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ قوزرﻣ ﻲﻠﻋ /دﯾﺳﻟا مﻧﺎﻐﻟا ﻲﻠﻋ دﻟﺎﺧ دﻣﺣﻣ /دﯾﺳﻟا يدﻧﺑﻘﻟا دﻣﺣأ دﻣﺣﻣ دﺎﮭﺟ /دﯾﺳﻟا
سرﺎﻔﻟا بﺎھوﻟادﺑﻋ يرﺎﺷﻣ دﻣﺣأ /دﯾﺳﻟا
Based on the decision of the Ordinary General Assembly held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 regarding elected new Board of Directors for upcoming three years. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company held its meeting following the Ordinary General Assembly meeting at 2:00 PM. The Board elected a Chairman and Vice Chairman, resulting in the composition of the Board of Directors as outlined below:
Name
Position
Mr. Fahad Ali Alghanim
ChairmanMr. Yousef Abdullah Al Qatami
Vice Chairman and CEOMr. Ali Abduljaleel Behbehani
Board Member Non-ExecutiveMr. Ali Marzouq Alghanim
Board Member Non-ExecutiveMr. Mohammad Khaled Alghanim
Board Member Non-ExecutiveMr. Jehad Mohammad Ahmed Al-Qabandi Board Member
IndependentMr. Ahmed Meshari Abdulwahab Al-FaresBoard Member Independent
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﯾﺮھﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﺮﺛأ
Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the company
----
----
