ALI CORPORATION

(3041)
ALi : Clarification of mass media reporting

03/28/2022 | 10:54pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ALi Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 10:40:01
Subject 
 Clarification of mass media reporting
Date of events 2022/03/29 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28
2.Company name:ALi Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:CNA
6.Content of the report:
Title: ALi's revenue is estimated to increase by double-digits this year,
       and aims to make profits every quarter.
Content: Set-top box (STB) chip maker ALi (3041) has an optimistic outlook
for this year's operations. It expects annual revenue to grow by a
double-digit percentage, and aims to make profits every quarter. ...
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarified mass media reports on ALi's operations.
8.Countermeasures:
Regarding the operation status and business progress of the company,
please refer to the information disclosed by the company through M.O.P.S
For the above-mentioned media reports,investors are requested to evaluate
carefully.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ALi Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 02:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
