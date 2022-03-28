ALi : Clarification of mass media reporting

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28
2.Company name:ALi Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:CNA
6.Content of the report:
Title: ALi's revenue is estimated to increase by double-digits this year,
and aims to make profits every quarter.
Content: Set-top box (STB) chip maker ALi (3041) has an optimistic outlook
for this year's operations. It expects annual revenue to grow by a
double-digit percentage, and aims to make profits every quarter. ...
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarified mass media reports on ALi's operations.
8.Countermeasures:
Regarding the operation status and business progress of the company,
please refer to the information disclosed by the company through M.O.P.S
For the above-mentioned media reports,investors are requested to evaluate
carefully.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.