ALi : Clarification of mass media reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28 2.Company name:ALi Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:CNA 6.Content of the report: Title: ALi's revenue is estimated to increase by double-digits this year, and aims to make profits every quarter. Content: Set-top box (STB) chip maker ALi (3041) has an optimistic outlook for this year's operations. It expects annual revenue to grow by a double-digit percentage, and aims to make profits every quarter. ... 7.Cause of occurrence:Clarified mass media reports on ALi's operations. 8.Countermeasures: Regarding the operation status and business progress of the company, please refer to the information disclosed by the company through M.O.P.S For the above-mentioned media reports,investors are requested to evaluate carefully. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.