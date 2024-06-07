Friday, 07 June 2024 ALi Corporation Next-Generation DVB-S2X/ DVB-C SoC F6P to Go Mass Production in 2024

ALi Corporation announced the launch of F6P, the company's next-generation DVB-S2X/ DVB-C STB SoC to target the SAARC, Africa and LATAM markets. The new F6P SoC is equipped with the latest S2X satellite demodulator, supports High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) and Ethernet, and achieves low power consumption and superior EMC/ESD performance. It is designed to meet conditional access system (CAS) requirements of various global PayTV operators. Along with ALi's complete backward-compatible software development kit, ODMs can shorten their development time and easily customize their applications. Although equipped with rich functions and features, F6P is carefully architected and designed to be a very cost-effective solution.

According to Cashew Chen, President of ALi Corporation, "The Company has long been a leading innovator for retail and pay TV STB SoC design. F6P leverages previously successful design components to make it highly cost-effective. Both operators and retailers can accelerate their time-to-market and provide their customers with enriched viewing experience. This next-generation DVB-S2X/ DVB-C SoC, F6P, is expected to reach the designated markets as early as Q3, 2024."

ALi Corporation is a leading fabless SoC System-on-Chip (SoC) design company for digital multimedia, a leading SoC vendor of Pay and Retail set-top-box STB) market, and also a smart connectivity and smart mobility SoC-based solution provider. With a global footprint with 400+ operators' engagement worldwide, ALi has maintained a lead in the broadcasting STB market. ALi's cost-sensitive and stable hardware SoC and software platform have facilitated its customers' best-in-the-market, in terms of cost-to-performance and reliability, product offerings.

ALi Corporation's F6P platform, in conjunction with ACCESS NetRange's Twine Micro Client Solution, addresses a critical market need for a comprehensive browser and app solution on zapper STB platforms. This integration empowers users to access a diverse array of online content and services directly through their STBs, delivering an immersive and enriched viewing experience. "The launch of ALi Next-Generation F6P platform is great news, and we expect it to be an upgrade to our customer's HD Zapper STBs. Currently, the project is underway with several tier-1 operators, which I am confident will contribute to profitability through higher efficiency and better performance."

About ALi Corporation

Founded in 1987, ALi Corporation (TWSE: 3041) is a leading System-on-Chip design company for digital multimedia. We are devoted to providing a total solution featuring security, price-performance, high integration of hardware and software, and low power consumption. We rank among the three leading vendors of payTV and retail set-top-box market and are a worldwide leader in the field of multimedia audio chipset. ALi Corp. successfully developed our own operating system; our mature process technologies enabled us to support the integration of heterogeneous architecture and the design of acceleration platform with software and hardware compatibility. Moreover, the cooperation with the mainstream Conditional Access System (CAS) venders made us capable of highly penetrating the ecosystem of payTV and retail globally, providing the value-added multimedia services for hundreds of operators with superior security protection.

In 2019, with the enterprise spirit to pursue innovation and excellence, ALi Corp. launched an intelligent computing platform "ALiIN" for wise indoor applications based on our core competences of existing IP portfolios and security technologies as well as our innovative approach of the self-developed AI neural network processing engine. We developed three turnkey solutions including the platforms of smart display, smart mobility and smart voice. ALi Corp.'s solutions optimize the original industry value chain and make contributions to intellectualizing the life of smart home, office, factory, etc., and help our partners go to the markets quickly and effectively. Our current products include the mirror dongles, pico projectors, robot vacuum cleaners (RVC) and the various home appliances with voice control, which are already certified by well-known brand customers. To embrace the coming age of 5G, Internet of things, and big data, we will incorporate a cloud-channel-device framework into our"ALiIN"platform. By developing comprehensive synergies between our products, ALi Corp. will be able to provide the one-stop integration service for the chip, front-end, algorithm and platform, initiating the great indoor living with light intelligence through our fast and friendly innovation momentum.