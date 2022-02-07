Alia Royal Jordanian Airlines : Disclosure (RJAL) 2022 02 07

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN
|
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ- ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻋ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
AIRLINES PLC.
|
PM 05:41:34 2022-02-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 06-02-2022 05:41:34 PM
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Disclosure of decision to hold Ordinary AGM
|
ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Messrs Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Please be informed that during the meeting of the Board
|
ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍﻭ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ
|
of Directors of Alia - Royal Jordanian Airlines, which was
|
|
held on 3 rd of February 2022, the Board has decided to
|
|
hold the annual ordinary general assembly meeting for
|
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻝﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
the year 2021. If the Companies General Comptroller
|
ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
|
approves the meeting, then the meeting will be held at
|
|
1:00pm on Thursday, 14 th of April 2022, by means of
|
،ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
|
visual and electronic communication, in accordance with
|
|
the provisions of Defense Order No. (5) of 2020 issued
|
ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ - ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
|
under Defense Law No. (13) of 1992 and the amended
|
instructions for the supervision on the implementation of
|
ﺪﻘﻓ ،2022/2/3 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻲﻓ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﺠﻟﺍ
|
the procedures for holding the General Assembly
|
ﻲﻓﻭ .2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺮﻗ
|
meetings for the year 2020 issued by His Excellency the
|
ﻑﻮﺴﻓ ،ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻝﺎﺣ
|
Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply on 9 th of April
|
ﺮﻬﻇ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﻳ
|
2020.
|
ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ 2022 / 4/ 14 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ
|
|
Best Regards,
|
ﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ 2020 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ (5) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻉﺎﻓﺪﻟﺍ ﺮﻣﺃ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ
|
ﻰﻠﻋ ﻑﺍﺮﺷﻹﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗﻭ 1992 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ) 13 ( ﻢﻗﺭ ﻉﺎﻓﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻰﻀﺘﻘﻤﺑ
|
|
Alia - The Royal Jordanian Airlines
|
ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ
|
|
ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ 2020 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻟﺪﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
|
|
.2020/4/9 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ
|
|
،،، ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻹﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
|
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ - ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻋ
|
|
|
03-02-2022
|
03-02-2022
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
|
ﻥﺎﻤﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻣﺎﺳ .ﻡ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ