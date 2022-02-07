Log in
    RJAL   JO3121311018

ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES PLC.

(RJAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 08/06
0.26 JOD   0.00%
Alia Royal Jordanian Airlines : Disclosure (RJAL) 2022 02 07

02/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES PLC.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ- ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻋ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AIRLINES PLC.

PM 05:41:34 2022-02-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 06-02-2022 05:41:34 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Disclosure of decision to hold Ordinary AGM

ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ

Messrs Jordan Securities Commission,

ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Please be informed that during the meeting of the Board

ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍﻭ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ

of Directors of Alia - Royal Jordanian Airlines, which was

held on 3 rd of February 2022, the Board has decided to

hold the annual ordinary general assembly meeting for

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻝﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

the year 2021. If the Companies General Comptroller

ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

approves the meeting, then the meeting will be held at

1:00pm on Thursday, 14 th of April 2022, by means of

،ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

visual and electronic communication, in accordance with

the provisions of Defense Order No. (5) of 2020 issued

ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ - ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

under Defense Law No. (13) of 1992 and the amended

instructions for the supervision on the implementation of

ﺪﻘﻓ ،2022/2/3 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻲﻓ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﺠﻟﺍ

the procedures for holding the General Assembly

ﻲﻓﻭ .2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺮﻗ

meetings for the year 2020 issued by His Excellency the

ﻑﻮﺴﻓ ،ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻝﺎﺣ

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply on 9 th of April

ﺮﻬﻇ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﻳ

2020.

ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ 2022 / 4/ 14 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ

Best Regards,

ﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ 2020 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ (5) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻉﺎﻓﺪﻟﺍ ﺮﻣﺃ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ

ﻰﻠﻋ ﻑﺍﺮﺷﻹﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗﻭ 1992 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ) 13 ( ﻢﻗﺭ ﻉﺎﻓﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻰﻀﺘﻘﻤﺑ

Alia - The Royal Jordanian Airlines

ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ

ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ 2020 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻟﺪﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

.2020/4/9 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ

،،، ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻹﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ - ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻋ

03-02-2022

03-02-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﻥﺎﻤﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻣﺎﺳ .ﻡ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 2

ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES PLC.

User Name: ﻥﺎﻤﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻣﺎﺳ .ﻡ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Alia Royal Jordanian Airlines plc published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2019 661 M 932 M 932 M
Net income 2019 10,4 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2019 471 M 665 M 665 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,45x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 84,4 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 545
Free-Float 6,47%
Chart ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES PLC.
Duration : Period :
Alia- The Royal Jordanian Airlines Plc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Feras Mundir Al-Qarrain Executive Vice President-Finance & Resources
Said Samih Taleb Darwazah Chairman
Ghassan Obeidat Deputy General Manager-Operations
Mohammad A. I. Mohammad Ali Bdeir Independent Non-Executive Director
Basem Khalil Salem Al-Salem Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES PLC.0.00%119
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.97%25 416
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.82%21 522
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.95%19 260
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.64%17 715
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED11.24%14 401