Alia Royal Jordanian Airlines : RJ renews agreement with Children's Museum Jordan

Oct 24, 2021

Amman, Oct. 24, 2021 -- Royal Jordanian and the Children's Museum Jordan renewed their partnership for the 4th year. As per the agreement, RJ continues sponsoring the interactive "Up & Away Area", which is one of the most visited at the museum. The agreement was signed by RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali and Children's Museum Jordan Director Sawsan Daleq.

Through this initiative, RJ aims at familiarizing children with the undertakings of the national carrier, which connects Jordan to the world, and also at enabling them to learn more about the aviation professions, by utilizing the small-scale RJ A318 aircraft at their disposal.

The Children's Museum Jordan enables children to learn through playing and interacting with the different educational models exhibited at the museum, in an enjoyable way and away from indoctrination. The learning process is done through multiple programs including reading, visual arts and early learning. The efforts of the museum, which is an informal learning institution, aim at supporting the children's cognitive, social, emotional, motor and linguistic development.

Back to News