  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Alia- The Royal Jordanian Airlines Plc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RJAL   JO3121311018

ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES PLC.

(RJAL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Alia Royal Jordanian Airlines : RJ renews agreement with Children's Museum Jordan

10/24/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
Oct 24, 2021

Amman, Oct. 24, 2021 -- Royal Jordanian and the Children's Museum Jordan renewed their partnership for the 4th year. As per the agreement, RJ continues sponsoring the interactive "Up & Away Area", which is one of the most visited at the museum. The agreement was signed by RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali and Children's Museum Jordan Director Sawsan Daleq.

Through this initiative, RJ aims at familiarizing children with the undertakings of the national carrier, which connects Jordan to the world, and also at enabling them to learn more about the aviation professions, by utilizing the small-scale RJ A318 aircraft at their disposal.

The Children's Museum Jordan enables children to learn through playing and interacting with the different educational models exhibited at the museum, in an enjoyable way and away from indoctrination. The learning process is done through multiple programs including reading, visual arts and early learning. The efforts of the museum, which is an informal learning institution, aim at supporting the children's cognitive, social, emotional, motor and linguistic development.

Disclaimer

Royal Jordanian Airlines plc published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 18:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES PLC.
10/10ALIA ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES : Royal Jordanian and IATA partner to implement IATA's Trave..
PU
09/28ALIA ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES : Jordan's state carrier to resume flights to Syria for firs..
RE
09/28ALIA ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES : Jordan's state carrier to resume direct flights to Damascu..
RE
06/10ALIA ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES : GE and RJ Partner to Use Groundbreaking Jet Engine Cleanin..
PU
04/02The Royal Jordanian Appoints Samer Majali as Vice Chairman
CI
01/20ALIA ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES : Royal Jordanian implements new measures on inbound flights..
PU
2020Alia- the Royal Jordanian Airlines Plc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2020Mideast, Africa airlines in crisis as coronavirus stifles demand -IATA
RE
2020Airline body IATA calls on Mideast governments to help airlines handle coronavirus outb..
RE
2020ROYAL JORDANIAN : suspends its flights to Baghdad
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 661 M 933 M 933 M
Net income 2019 10,4 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2019 471 M 666 M 666 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,45x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 71,4 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 545
Free-Float 7,65%
Chart ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES PLC.
Duration : Period :
Alia- The Royal Jordanian Airlines Plc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Feras Mundir Al-Qarrain Executive Vice President-Finance & Resources
Said Samih Taleb Darwazah Chairman
Ghassan Obeidat Deputy General Manager-Operations
Mohammad A. I. Mohammad Ali Bdeir Independent Non-Executive Director
Basem Khalil Salem Al-Salem Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIA- THE ROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES PLC.0.00%101
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.17%25 346
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.08%21 112
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.34%15 838
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.46%15 506
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.8.05%15 131