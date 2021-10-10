Alia Royal Jordanian Airlines : Royal Jordanian and IATA partner to implement IATA's Travel Pass

Oct 10, 2021

Amman, Oct. 7, 2021 - Royal Jordanian signed an agreement with IATA to start implementing the IATA Travel Pass in a phased rollout across the RJ network, joining Emirates, Etihad Airways, Jazeera Airways, Jetstar, Qantas and Qatar Airways.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 77th IATA Annual General Meeting held in Boston, held between Oct. 3-5. Royal Jordanian CEO Samer Majali and IATA's Director General Willie Walsh signed the agreement on Oct. 5.

IATA Travel Pass is a mobile app that can receive and verify a range of COVID-19 test results and digital vaccine certificates. The app offers a safe and secure way for travelers to check the requirements for their journey, receive test results and scan their vaccine certificates, verify that these meet the destination and transit requirements and share these effortlessly with health officials and airlines prior to departure.

Majali said: "RJ is pleased to partner with IATA to implement the Travel Pass solution with the objective of delivering smooth and contactless journeys for RJ travellers by reducing queuing time and congestion upon document checks. This will be to the benefit of all stakeholders: passengers, airlines, airports and governments."

The application is expected to play a key role in the recovery of the aviation industry from the impact of COVID-19. A digitalized solution to manage the paperwork of COVID-19 travel health credentials will support a return to travel when borders reopen. With many governments relying on airlines for COVID-19 document checking this will be critical in avoiding queues and congestion at check-in as travel ramps up.

