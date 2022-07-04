Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S A : 2020 Sustainability Report

We welcome you to Aliansce Sonae's Sustainability Report.
In this publication, we share with you Company initiatives, events, achievements and results during the last fiscal year, from January 1st to December 31st, 2020.
Throughout the document, you will find information on how we generate value to society and the environment, in line with our aspiration:
To be the best shopping mall company in Brazil, to deliver the best experience to consumers (stores, entertainment, service and wellness), to have the best locations, to be the best partner for tenants, the best company to work for and the best option for investors, acting with social and environmental responsibility in the surrounding communities.
IMPORTANT
Aliansce Sonae has 39 Shopping Malls in its portfolio, of which 27 are owned and 12 are managed by the Company.
However, this report refers exclusively to the performance of the 27 shopping malls owned and the offices of Aliansce Sonae (also referred to herein as Holding).
This decision is due to the total operational control of the aforementioned developments, aiming at data assertiveness, the better monitoring of goals and the evolution in the sustainability commitments.
READING TOOLS
To build this Aliansce Sonae Report, we were guided by the best international practices in corporate sustainability reporting, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Find out more below:
GLOBAL REPORTING INITIATIVE (GRI)
Throughout the text, you will find the reference "GRI XXX-X", pointing out the relevant indicators for each section. There is an index at the end of the document, on page 75, with all the GRI indicators presented in the Report, as well as the respective explanation for each one and the specific pages on which they are found.
SUSTAINABILITY ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BOARD (SASB)
Our report was also based on the SASB guideline, with indicators aimed at the real estate sector. The corresponding content is flagged with the indicators "IF-RE-XX" throughout the publication and is available for consultation on page 80.
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGs)
In the infographic on page 82, you can also find a map with the content related to the priority SDGs for Aliansce Sonae's performance.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
