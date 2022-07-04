Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S A : 2020 Sustainability Report

About the Report

GRI 102-46 • 102-48 • 102-49 • 102-50 • 102-54 • 102-56

We welcome you to Aliansce Sonae's Sustainability Report.

In this publication, we share with you Company initiatives, events, achievements and results during the last fiscal year, from January 1st to December 31st, 2020.

Throughout the document, you will find information on how we generate value to society and the environment, in line with our aspiration:

To be the best shopping mall company in Brazil, to deliver the best experience to consumers (stores, entertainment, service and wellness), to have the best locations, to be the best partner for tenants, the best company to work for and the best option for investors, acting with social and environmental responsibility in the surrounding communities.