    ALSO3   BRALSOACNOR5

ALIANSCE SONAE SHOPPING CENTERS S.A.

(ALSO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:28 2022-07-04 pm EDT
16.57 BRL   +1.16%
Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S A : 2020 Sustainability Report

07/04/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Sustainability Report

2020

Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

3

About the Report

4

Message from the Management

9

2. WHO WE ARE

12

About Aliansce Sonae

13

Adapting to the New Reality

21

3. OUR VALUE CREATION

25

Performance

26

Malls of the Future

29

Environment

31

Sustainable Innovation

42

4. HOW WE OPERATE

46

Strong Governance

47

Risk Management

53

Accountable Relationships

56

5. FOCUS ON PEOPLE

61

Our People

62

Social Engagement

72

ATTACHMENTS

75

CREDITS

83

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT • 2020 INTRODUCTION WHO WE ARE OUR VALUE CREATION HOW WE OPERATE FOCUS ON PEOPLE ATTACHMENTS CREDITS

< 2 >

Chapter 1

INTRODUCTION

< 3 >

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT • 2020

INTRODUCTION

WHO WE ARE

OUR VALUE CREATION

HOW WE OPERATE

FOCUS ON PEOPLE

ATTACHMENTS

CREDITS

About the Report

GRI 102-46 • 102-48 • 102-49 • 102-50 • 102-54 • 102-56

We welcome you to Aliansce Sonae's Sustainability Report.

In this publication, we share with you Company initiatives, events, achievements and results during the last fiscal year, from January 1st to December 31st, 2020.

Throughout the document, you will find information on how we generate value to society and the environment, in line with our aspiration:

To be the best shopping mall company in Brazil, to deliver the best experience to consumers (stores, entertainment, service and wellness), to have the best locations, to be the best partner for tenants, the best company to work for and the best option for investors, acting with social and environmental responsibility in the surrounding communities.

IMPORTANT

Aliansce Sonae has 39 Shopping Malls in its portfolio, of which 27 are owned and 12 are managed by the Company.

However, this report refers exclusively to the performance of the 27 shopping malls owned and the offices of Aliansce Sonae (also referred to herein as Holding).

This decision is due to the total operational control of the aforementioned developments, aiming at data assertiveness, the better monitoring of goals and the evolution in the sustainability commitments.

< 4 >

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT • 2020

INTRODUCTION

WHO WE ARE

OUR VALUE CREATION

HOW WE OPERATE

FOCUS ON PEOPLE

ATTACHMENTS

CREDITS

READING TOOLS

To build this Aliansce Sonae Report, we were guided by the best international practices in corporate sustainability reporting, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Find out more below:

GLOBAL REPORTING INITIATIVE (GRI)

Throughout the text, you will find the reference "GRI XXX-X", pointing out the relevant indicators for each section. There is an index at the end of the document, on page 75, with all the GRI indicators presented in the Report, as well as the respective explanation for each one and the specific pages on which they are found.

SUSTAINABILITY ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BOARD (SASB)

Our report was also based on the SASB guideline, with indicators aimed at the real estate sector. The corresponding content is flagged with the indicators "IF-RE-XX" throughout the publication and is available for consultation on page 80.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGs)

In the infographic on page 82, you can also find a map with the content related to the priority SDGs for Aliansce Sonae's performance.

< 5 >

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT • 2020

INTRODUCTION

WHO WE ARE

OUR VALUE CREATION

HOW WE OPERATE

FOCUS ON PEOPLE

ATTACHMENTS

CREDITS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 18:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
