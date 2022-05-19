Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Alianza Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   CA0160951012

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD.

(ANZ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/19 03:04:19 pm EDT
0.0600 CAD   +9.09%
Alianza Minerals : Closes Private Placement

05/19/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
Alianza Minerals Ltd.(TSX-V: ANZ, OTCQB: TARSF) ("Alianza" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the financing announced originally on April 25, 2022 has now been closed.

The Company raised a total of $750,000 from the issuance of the 10,000,000 units to fund various activities of Alianza including exploration, project generation, marketing of projects in 2022, and other corporate overhead costs.

Each unit is comprised of one common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share for $0.125 per common share until May 19, 2025. The common share purchase warrants are non-transferable. All securities are subject to a four-month hold expiring on September 20, 2022.

A director and an officer of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 1,912,933 Units under the private placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza is a discovery focused minerals exploration company, working to provide metals for the modern economy following best ESG practices. Alianza has ongoing exploration programs at the 100% owned flagship Haldane Silver Project in the prolific Keno Hill District, Yukon Territory. Additionally, the Company has a portfolio of gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one silver project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned to Coeur Mining, Inc., two copper projects (Klondike and Stateline, Colorado) optioned to Allied Copper Corp. and is actively seeking partners to advance other projects.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
Fax: (888) 889-4874

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Scott Logan
slogan@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

To learn more visit:www.alianzaminerals.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AlianzaMinerals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alianza-minerals-ltd

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Disclaimer

Alianza Minerals Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 20:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
