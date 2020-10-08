Alianza Minerals : Financing Fully Subscribed

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ANZ, OTC: TARSF) ('Alianza' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the private placements of Flow-Through Shares and Units are now fully subscribed and the offerings will close shortly. The Flow-Through Shares were offered at $0.155 per share and the Unit offering is priced at $0.135 per unit, where each unit consists of one share and one half warrant, with each full warrant exchangeable for one share at $0.20. The Flow-Through Shares offering was increased by $651,575 from the $1.5 million announced initially. To compensate, the Units offering was decreased by $350,000. In addition, Alianza has recently received $337,000 from exercises of warrants and finders' warrants.

Jason Weber, President and CEO of Alianza, noted that 'We are thankful to our shareholders, both existing and new, for supporting us in this financing. We now look forward to commencing drilling at our Haldane silver project in Yukon's Keno Hill District.'

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Nevada and Peru. Alianza currently has two projects optioned out in Nevada and Yukon Territory, and is actively exploring on two others. Alianza's current partners include Hochschild Mining PLC and Coeur Mining, Inc.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'ANZ' and trades on the OTC market in the US under the symbol TARSF.

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

