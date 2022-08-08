Log in
    ANZ   CA0160951012

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD.

(ANZ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:16 2022-08-08 am EDT
0.0550 CAD   +10.00%
ALIANZA MINERALS : Q3 md&a
PU
07/13Alianza Minerals Ltd. and Cloudbreak Discovery Announces Crews Will Be Mobilizing in Mid-July to the Klondike Copper Property
CI
07/12Alianza Minerals to start drilling at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado mid-July
AQ
Alianza Minerals : Q3 MD&A

08/08/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
ALIANZA MINERALS LTD.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

OVERVIEW AND INTRODUCTORY COMMENT

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza" or the "Company") is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ANZ". The Company is a prospect generator focused on the Americas, particularly the Cordilleran regions that characterize western North and South America. As a prospect generator, the goal of Alianza is to acquire mineral exploration and evaluation assets (Mineral Properties) on attractive terms, add value through early stage exploration and then vend or option some or all of a value-added Mineral Property to a third party explorer for further advancement. The Company has properties in Nevada and Colorado USA, as well as Yukon and British Columbia Canada. The Company also has a 1% NSR (capped at $1,000,000) on certain properties in Mexico.

This MD&A is dated August 8, 2022 and discloses specified information up to that date. Unless otherwise noted, all currency amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. The following information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the related notes for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021 and the related notes thereto.

Additional information relevant to the Company and the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and/or on the Company's website at www.alianzaminerals.com.

MAJOR INTERIM PERIOD OPERATING MILESTONES

Klondike, Colorado, USA

On December 1, 2021, the Company announced the results from a surface sampling program at the Klondike Property.

A reconnaissance program consisting of mapping, stream sediment sampling and rock sampling was undertaken at Klondike to help define drill targets at the West Graben Fault and East Graben Fault targets. Rock sampling and mapping successfully expanded the footprint of both targets and identified a new target named the Northeast Fault. Sampling at the Northeast Fault returned 1.56% copper and 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver over a 4.6 metre chip sample of bleached, bitumen spotted and altered Jurassic sandstones of the Saltwash member of the Morrison Formation.

Copper mineralized sandstones at the Northeast Fault target can be traced along the fault and outboard from it into the adjacent sandstones over an area 200 metres long by 100 metres wide before becoming obscured beneath gravel cover. Further anomalous copper, including 2.1 metres of 463 ppm copper, was encountered over one kilometre to the northwest where the structure and host strata next appear from beneath the same gravel cover.

Klondike Project Highlights:

  • Road accessible, 843 hectare property covering Paradox Basin sedimentary package in San Miguel County, Colorado;

Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Page 1 of 11

Management's Discussion & Analysis

  • Favourable stratigraphy known to host Sediment-hosted copper deposits in the emerging Paradox Copper Belt similar to the operating Lisbon Valley Mining Complex, 50 kilometres to the northwest;
  • Three multi-kilometre scale copper-mineralized target areas at the West Graben, East Graben and Northeast Fault targets; and
  • Chip sample results of 1.56% copper and 1.4 g/t silver over 4.6 metres; grab sample results that include; 2.80% copper and 37.8 g/t silver, 1.53% copper and 24.2 g/t silver, 3.79% copper and 1.9 g/t silver.

Figure 1. Klondike Geology and Copper Results Map

Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Page 2 of 11

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Table 1. Klondike surface rock sampling results.

Sample No.

Cu (ppm)

Cu (%)

Ag (ppm)

Co (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

As (ppm)

V (ppm)

Type

Target

569596

3560

0.36

<0.5

1

7

16

11

156

Float

EGF

569597

66

<0.5

1

8

10

2.5

17

Grab

EGF

569598

21

<0.5

1

9

43

15

36

Grab

EGF

569601

75

<0.5

2

53

58

14

167

Grab

EGF

569602

138

0.01

<0.5

2

35

199

31

88

Grab

EGF

569634

28000

2.80

37.8

7

139

31

11

1175

Grab

EGF

569635

15250

1.53

24.2

11

196

34

15

1300

Grab

EGF

569636

37900

3.79

1.9

12

38

367

205

30

Grab

NEF

569637

15550

1.56

1.4

1

15

12

11

40

Chip (4.6m)

NEF

569640

463

0.04

<0.5

3

66

22

2.5

75

Chip (2.1m)

NEF

569641

56

<0.5

1

5

10

2.5

34

Chip (2.4m)

NEF

569642

20

<0.5

4

6

55

2.5

35

Grab

NEF

569643

13

<0.5

3

6

64

2.5

23

Grab

WGF

569644

18

<0.5

1

5

7

2.5

16

Grab

569645

18

<0.5

7

34

326

38

13

Grab

569646

11

<0.5

2

30

594

49

18

Grab

569647

8

<0.5

1

8

13

2.5

39

Grab

569648

5

<0.5

0.5

7

10

5

49

Grab

569649

4010

0.40

4.5

63

3700

144

99

576

Select

569651

27

<0.5

2

40

51

2.5

17

Grab

680154

13

<0.5

2

15

26

78

48

Grab

WGF

680156

62300

6.23

127

13

73

116

8

887

Select

WGF

EGF: East Graben Fault, WGF: West Graben Fault, NEF: Northeast Fault

Of the samples reported from a limited historical prospecting and mapping program, 11 out of 15 returned assays ranging from 0.12 to 6.3% copper and below detection to 85.4 g/t silver. Additionally, disseminated copper-silver mineralization has also been identified in outcropping sandstones of Jurassic and Permian age. Sampling completed during the current program further defined copper silver mineralization along the West and East Graben Fault targets including: 2.80% copper and 37.8 g/t silver, 1.53% copper and 24.2 g/t silver and 6.23% copper and 127 g/t silver.

The project is road accessible year-round, traveling two kilometres of gravel road from paved highway. The project is comprised of 76 mining claims on Federal mineral rights managed by the BLM, in addition to an Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease from the State of Colorado.

On December 3, 2021, the Company and Cloudbreak entered into an option agreement with Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") to explore the Klondike property. Subsequently on February 1, 2022, the option agreement was amended with the following terms where the Company and Cloudbreak will each receive 50% of the option payments.

Allied can earn a 100% interest in the Klondike property by (i) financing $4.75-million in exploration over four years and (ii) issuing 7 million common shares and making cash payments totalling $400,000 over four years as follows.

Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Page 3 of 11

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Date/Period

Expenditures

Option Payment

Cash

Shares

On the Effective Date

None

$50,000 (received)

None

On the Closing Date (February 3,

None

$150,000 (received)

2,000,000 (received)

2022)

On or before 1st anniversary of the

$500,000

None

2,000,000

Closing Date

On or before 2nd anniversary of the

$750,000

None

3,000,000

Closing Date

On or before 3rd anniversary of the

$1,500,000

$100,000

None

Closing Date

On or before 4th anniversary of the

$2,000,000

$100,000

None

Closing Date

Upon completion of these option agreement obligations, the Strategic Alliance will transfer 100% interest in the Klondike property to Allied. Allied will also issue 3,000,000 warrants exercisable for a three-year term at a price equal to the greater of (i) $0.23 and (ii) the 10-day VWAP of Allied's common shares at the time of the issuance.

The Strategic Alliance will retain a 2% net smelter royalty which is subject to a buy down provision where Allied may, at its discretion, repurchase half of the royalty for $1,500,000 within 30 days of commercial production.

If Allied files on SEDAR an NI 43-101 technical report establishing the existence of a resource on any portion of the Klondike Property of at least 50,000,000 tonnes of either copper or copper equivalent at a minimum cut-off grade of 0.50% copper or copper equivalent and categorized as a combination of inferred resources, indicated resources and measured resources, then Allied will also issue a further 3,000,000 warrants exercisable for a three year term at a price equal to the greater of (i) $0.23 and (ii) the 10-day VWAP of Allied's common shares at the time of the issuance.

On April 29, 2022, the Company announced that Allied had completed an airborne magnetics survey at the Klondike property. A total of 213 line kilometres of surveying was completed at the property in order to help prioritize drilling targets for future campaigns.

This survey was conducted using a drone-mounted magnetometer collecting data on 50 metre line spacings to provide a high resolution data set to assist in targeting drilling at the Northeast Fault, West Graben Fault and East Graben Fault targets. The data from the current program was being processed and the results would be interpreted to target potential structures and alteration associated with copper mineralization.

Allied recently filed the National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR titled "Technical Report on the Klondike Exploration Project, San Miguel County, Colorado, USA". The report can be found at www.sedar.com or on Allied's website at www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

On June 22, 2022, the Company announced that the required permits to begin the 2022 drilling program had been received.

On July 12, 2022, the Company announced that crews would be mobilizing in mid-July to the Klondike Copper property to complete the first modern drill test of the property. Site and logistical preparation

Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Page 4 of 11

Management's Discussion & Analysis

would be completed prior to the drill arriving by late July. Currently, five holes were planned to test three target areas for a total of 1,000 metres of drilling.

Two holes were planned for the Northeast Fault target to test its potential at depth to follow up a 4.6 m chip sample that averaged 1.56% copper and 1.4 g/t silver in 2021 sampling. One hole would test the East Graben Fault at depth, where surface sampling returned 2.8% copper with 37.8 g/t silver and 1.5% copper with 24.3 g/t silver. Two holes would test the West Graben Fault, following up 2021 sampling that returned 6.23% copper and 127 g/t silver from a grab sample.

Figure 2. Klondike Geology and Drill Plan with Copper Results

Stateline, Colorado and Utah, USA

On November 29, 2021, the Company and Cloudbreak (the "Alliance") announced the acquisition of the Stateline Property ("Stateline"), located in Colorado and Utah, consisting of 22 unpatented mining claims acquired from local prospectors.

The Stateline property is located approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Naturita, Colorado, covering the state boundary between Utah and Colorado at the southeast end of the Lisbon Valley. This property lies within the Paradox Copper Belt, which includes the producing Lisbon Valley Mining Complex ("LVMC"). There are numerous historical copper occurrences that have been identified throughout the belt; however, many of these have not been explored using modern exploration techniques.

At Stateline, historical exploration was conducted as part of the regional programs associated with the LVMC. Previous explorers reported copper mineralization highlighted by results of 1.6% copper and 1.7 g/t silver in outcrop. Mineralization visible in outcrop occurs as disseminated malachite, which may be

Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Page 5 of 11

Management's Discussion & Analysis

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alianza Minerals Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 18:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
