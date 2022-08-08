Alianza Minerals : Q3 MD&A

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 OVERVIEW AND INTRODUCTORY COMMENT Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza" or the "Company") is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ANZ". The Company is a prospect generator focused on the Americas, particularly the Cordilleran regions that characterize western North and South America. As a prospect generator, the goal of Alianza is to acquire mineral exploration and evaluation assets (Mineral Properties) on attractive terms, add value through early stage exploration and then vend or option some or all of a value-added Mineral Property to a third party explorer for further advancement. The Company has properties in Nevada and Colorado USA, as well as Yukon and British Columbia Canada. The Company also has a 1% NSR (capped at $1,000,000) on certain properties in Mexico. This MD&A is dated August 8, 2022 and discloses specified information up to that date. Unless otherwise noted, all currency amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. The following information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the related notes for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021 and the related notes thereto. Additional information relevant to the Company and the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and/or on the Company's website at www.alianzaminerals.com. MAJOR INTERIM PERIOD OPERATING MILESTONES Klondike, Colorado, USA On December 1, 2021, the Company announced the results from a surface sampling program at the Klondike Property. A reconnaissance program consisting of mapping, stream sediment sampling and rock sampling was undertaken at Klondike to help define drill targets at the West Graben Fault and East Graben Fault targets. Rock sampling and mapping successfully expanded the footprint of both targets and identified a new target named the Northeast Fault. Sampling at the Northeast Fault returned 1.56% copper and 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver over a 4.6 metre chip sample of bleached, bitumen spotted and altered Jurassic sandstones of the Saltwash member of the Morrison Formation. Copper mineralized sandstones at the Northeast Fault target can be traced along the fault and outboard from it into the adjacent sandstones over an area 200 metres long by 100 metres wide before becoming obscured beneath gravel cover. Further anomalous copper, including 2.1 metres of 463 ppm copper, was encountered over one kilometre to the northwest where the structure and host strata next appear from beneath the same gravel cover. Klondike Project Highlights: Road accessible, 843 hectare property covering Paradox Basin sedimentary package in San Miguel County, Colorado; Alianza Minerals Ltd. Page 1 of 11 Management's Discussion & Analysis

Sediment-hosted copper deposits in the emerging Paradox Copper Belt similar to the operating Lisbon Valley Mining Complex, 50 kilometres to the northwest; Three multi-kilometre scale copper-mineralized target areas at the West Graben, East Graben and Northeast Fault targets; and

multi-kilometre scale copper-mineralized target areas at the West Graben, East Graben and Northeast Fault targets; and Chip sample results of 1.56% copper and 1.4 g/t silver over 4.6 metres; grab sample results that include; 2.80% copper and 37.8 g/t silver, 1.53% copper and 24.2 g/t silver, 3.79% copper and 1.9 g/t silver. Figure 1. Klondike Geology and Copper Results Map Alianza Minerals Ltd. Page 2 of 11 Management's Discussion & Analysis

Table 1. Klondike surface rock sampling results. Sample No. Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Ag (ppm) Co (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) As (ppm) V (ppm) Type Target 569596 3560 0.36 <0.5 1 7 16 11 156 Float EGF 569597 66 <0.5 1 8 10 2.5 17 Grab EGF 569598 21 <0.5 1 9 43 15 36 Grab EGF 569601 75 <0.5 2 53 58 14 167 Grab EGF 569602 138 0.01 <0.5 2 35 199 31 88 Grab EGF 569634 28000 2.80 37.8 7 139 31 11 1175 Grab EGF 569635 15250 1.53 24.2 11 196 34 15 1300 Grab EGF 569636 37900 3.79 1.9 12 38 367 205 30 Grab NEF 569637 15550 1.56 1.4 1 15 12 11 40 Chip (4.6m) NEF 569640 463 0.04 <0.5 3 66 22 2.5 75 Chip (2.1m) NEF 569641 56 <0.5 1 5 10 2.5 34 Chip (2.4m) NEF 569642 20 <0.5 4 6 55 2.5 35 Grab NEF 569643 13 <0.5 3 6 64 2.5 23 Grab WGF 569644 18 <0.5 1 5 7 2.5 16 Grab 569645 18 <0.5 7 34 326 38 13 Grab 569646 11 <0.5 2 30 594 49 18 Grab 569647 8 <0.5 1 8 13 2.5 39 Grab 569648 5 <0.5 0.5 7 10 5 49 Grab 569649 4010 0.40 4.5 63 3700 144 99 576 Select 569651 27 <0.5 2 40 51 2.5 17 Grab 680154 13 <0.5 2 15 26 78 48 Grab WGF 680156 62300 6.23 127 13 73 116 8 887 Select WGF EGF: East Graben Fault, WGF: West Graben Fault, NEF: Northeast Fault Of the samples reported from a limited historical prospecting and mapping program, 11 out of 15 returned assays ranging from 0.12 to 6.3% copper and below detection to 85.4 g/t silver. Additionally, disseminated copper-silver mineralization has also been identified in outcropping sandstones of Jurassic and Permian age. Sampling completed during the current program further defined copper silver mineralization along the West and East Graben Fault targets including: 2.80% copper and 37.8 g/t silver, 1.53% copper and 24.2 g/t silver and 6.23% copper and 127 g/t silver. The project is road accessible year-round, traveling two kilometres of gravel road from paved highway. The project is comprised of 76 mining claims on Federal mineral rights managed by the BLM, in addition to an Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease from the State of Colorado. On December 3, 2021, the Company and Cloudbreak entered into an option agreement with Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") to explore the Klondike property. Subsequently on February 1, 2022, the option agreement was amended with the following terms where the Company and Cloudbreak will each receive 50% of the option payments. Allied can earn a 100% interest in the Klondike property by (i) financing $4.75-million in exploration over four years and (ii) issuing 7 million common shares and making cash payments totalling $400,000 over four years as follows. Alianza Minerals Ltd. Page 3 of 11 Management's Discussion & Analysis

Date/Period Expenditures Option Payment Cash Shares On the Effective Date None $50,000 (received) None On the Closing Date (February 3, None $150,000 (received) 2,000,000 (received) 2022) On or before 1st anniversary of the $500,000 None 2,000,000 Closing Date On or before 2nd anniversary of the $750,000 None 3,000,000 Closing Date On or before 3rd anniversary of the $1,500,000 $100,000 None Closing Date On or before 4th anniversary of the $2,000,000 $100,000 None Closing Date Upon completion of these option agreement obligations, the Strategic Alliance will transfer 100% interest in the Klondike property to Allied. Allied will also issue 3,000,000 warrants exercisable for a three-year term at a price equal to the greater of (i) $0.23 and (ii) the 10-day VWAP of Allied's common shares at the time of the issuance. The Strategic Alliance will retain a 2% net smelter royalty which is subject to a buy down provision where Allied may, at its discretion, repurchase half of the royalty for $1,500,000 within 30 days of commercial production. If Allied files on SEDAR an NI 43-101 technical report establishing the existence of a resource on any portion of the Klondike Property of at least 50,000,000 tonnes of either copper or copper equivalent at a minimum cut-off grade of 0.50% copper or copper equivalent and categorized as a combination of inferred resources, indicated resources and measured resources, then Allied will also issue a further 3,000,000 warrants exercisable for a three year term at a price equal to the greater of (i) $0.23 and (ii) the 10-day VWAP of Allied's common shares at the time of the issuance. On April 29, 2022, the Company announced that Allied had completed an airborne magnetics survey at the Klondike property. A total of 213 line kilometres of surveying was completed at the property in order to help prioritize drilling targets for future campaigns. This survey was conducted using a drone-mounted magnetometer collecting data on 50 metre line spacings to provide a high resolution data set to assist in targeting drilling at the Northeast Fault, West Graben Fault and East Graben Fault targets. The data from the current program was being processed and the results would be interpreted to target potential structures and alteration associated with copper mineralization. Allied recently filed the National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR titled "Technical Report on the Klondike Exploration Project, San Miguel County, Colorado, USA". The report can be found at www.sedar.com or on Allied's website at www.alliedcoppercorp.com. On June 22, 2022, the Company announced that the required permits to begin the 2022 drilling program had been received. On July 12, 2022, the Company announced that crews would be mobilizing in mid-July to the Klondike Copper property to complete the first modern drill test of the property. Site and logistical preparation Alianza Minerals Ltd. Page 4 of 11 Management's Discussion & Analysis