Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Taiwan tells Alibaba's local Taobao site to re-register or leave island

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:24am EDT
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

Taiwan on Monday gave the domestic branch of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's e-commerce site Taobao six months to re-register as a Chinese investment rather than a foreign one, or leave, in the government's latest shot against Chinese firms.

Amid growing political tension, Taiwan has stepped up oversight of Chinese investment and the operations of Chinese tech firms on the island. Last week it said it planned to stop local sales of Chinese internet television streaming services, though it does not plan to block them.

The investment commission of Taiwan's Economics Ministry said Taobao Taiwan was operated by a British-registered company called Claddagh Venture Investment, an investment firm that was in effect controlled by Alibaba.

The commission was also concerned about information security as user data was sent back to China, it said, adding that Taobao Taiwan had been fined T$410,000 ($13,960.77) and had six months to either withdraw its investment, or re-register.

"We do not consider the company as foreign investment," commission spokesman Su Chi-Yun told Reuters. "They will have to decide whether to disinvest or rectify their investment."

The company should have registered as a Chinese investment, but came in as foreign investment instead since "it's more convenient", he added.

Taiwan treats investment from foreign countries differently than that from China, with far more stringent rules.

Su said even if Taobao chose to register as Chinese investment in Taiwan, it could still fall afoul of rules barring Chinese companies from sectors vital to its business model, such as third-party payments or advertising.

Taobao Taiwan, launched last year, has previously said it was an entirely different platform from Taobao China.

Alibaba said it was "not in a position to comment".

Reuters was not immediately able to locate contact details for Claddagh, which is registered in the British town of Altrincham.

($1=29.3680 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
02:28aAnt Group Reconstitutes Board Ahead of IPO; Adds Three Independent Directors
DJ
08/21Chinese EV maker XPeng looks to raise up to $1.11 billion in U.S. IPO
RE
08/21Chinese EV maker XPeng looks to raise up to $1.11 bln in U.S. IPO
RE
08/21TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Fighting for a Port; Strife on Docks; Accelerating Te..
DJ
08/21China's Meituan Dianping second-quarter revenue rises 8.9% as food delivery d..
RE
08/21E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Posts Leaps in Profit, Sales -- WSJ
DJ
08/21China stocks rise as consumer, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up
RE
08/20Consumer Shares Slip as Earnings Continue to Pour In -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/20JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Group Posts $3.5 Billion Profit in Six Months Ahead of I..
DJ
08/20China's budget EV maker Kandi eyes setting up North American manufacturing pl..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 674 B 97 551 M 97 551 M
Net income 2021 150 B 21 700 M 21 700 M
Net cash 2021 424 B 61 391 M 61 391 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 973 B 719 B 719 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,74x
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 120 535
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 2 038,59 CNY
Last Close Price 1 838,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING25.32%718 899
MEITUAN DIANPING140.63%185 981
SHOPIFY INC.156.83%122 723
PINDUODUO INC.122.10%100 601
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.110.21%59 765
EBAY INC.61.19%40 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group