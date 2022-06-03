Log in
    9988   KYG017191142

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(9988)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/02 04:08:10 am EDT
92.30 HKD   -2.43%
Alibaba's Southeast Asian arm Lazada appoints new CEO

06/03/2022 | 07:09am EDT
A worker places a package for delivery on a conveyor belt at online retailer Lazada's warehouse in Depok

(Reuters) - Lazada, Alibaba's Southeast Asian arm, appointed James Dong as chief executive officer on Friday as the Chinese e-commerce giant seeks to expand abroad in the face of tight competition at home.

Dong joined Lazada in 2018 to lead its Thailand and Vietnam businesses. He was previously the head of globalization strategy and corporate development at Alibaba.

In April, Reuters reported that Alibaba plans to expand Lazada to Europe and Dong would help spearhead the initiative.

Dong succeeds Chun Li, who took over the role in 2020.

Li will continue to serve as advisor to Lazada Group Chairman Jiang Fan and stay on the company's board, according to a company statement.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 850 B 128 B 128 B
Net income 2022 80 475 M 12 083 M 12 083 M
Net cash 2022 402 B 60 333 M 60 333 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 737 B 261 B 261 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 254 941
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 649,37 CNY
Average target price 1 026,35 CNY
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-22.37%260 813
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-17.92%260 813
MEITUAN INC.-20.05%142 034
PINDUODUO INC.-9.66%66 595
SHOPIFY INC.-71.04%50 314
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-43.47%42 153