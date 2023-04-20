Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9988   KYG017191142

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(9988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:55 2023-04-20 am EDT
91.75 HKD   -0.54%
12:53pBrazil mulls 'digital tax' on shipments from e-commerce giants -minister
RE
11:09aAlibaba.com Reports Substantial Increase in Demand for Sustainable Products Across the Globe
PR
07:24aChinese liquor company ZJLD set to price Hong Kong IPO near bottom of range - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil mulls 'digital tax' on shipments from e-commerce giants -minister

04/20/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad attends a meeting in Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's finance minister said on Thursday the country would implement a new "digital tax" on shipments from e-commerce giants, after backtracking earlier this week from a decision to tax individual-to-individual shipments of up to $50.

"We will follow the example of developed nations, a digital tax," Fernando Haddad told reporters. "Consumers will be exempt from any tax collection when they make the purchase, companies will collect it without passing on any additional cost".

The move comes after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked his economic team not to proceed with a previously planned ending to tax exemptions for international orders from individuals.

Haddad did not provide further details on the new proposal.

He had already announced the government would look for administrative means and implement heightened oversight to close a tax loophole that Asian e-commerce giants were seen taking advantage of.

Alibaba Group's AliExpress, Sea Ltd-owned Shopee and Shein were seen as the main targets of the measure.

Haddad previously said AliExpress and Shopee had agreed with the tax proposal before the government reversed it. He said on Thursday that Shein was planning to nationalize 85% of its Brazil sales by implementing local production.

Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -2.43% 91.235 Delayed Quote.8.40%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.54% 91.75 Delayed Quote.6.96%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.45% 5.5333 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
SEA LIMITED -3.45% 78.615 Delayed Quote.56.62%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
12:53pBrazil mulls 'digital tax' on shipments from e-commerce giants -minister
RE
11:09aAlibaba.com Reports Substantial Increase in Demand for Sustainable Products Across the ..
PR
07:24aChinese liquor company ZJLD set to price Hong Kong IPO near bottom of range - sources
RE
06:43aChina grants approval for 86 domestic online games in April
RE
04/19Alibaba's Supermarket Chain Freshippo Reportedly Begins Preparations for Hong Kong IPO
MT
04/19Alibaba Group Holding's Supermarket Unit Starts Preparations for Hong Kong IPO
MT
04/19China stocks end lower as uneven recovery keeps investor sentiment fragile
RE
04/19China stocks fall as uneven recovery keeps investor sentiment fragile
RE
04/18Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slightly Higher Late Tuesday
MT
04/18Analysis-China's Xpeng takes cues from Tesla for its new EV platform
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 871 B 126 B 126 B
Net income 2023 66 463 M 9 650 M 9 650 M
Net cash 2023 299 B 43 460 M 43 460 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 666 B 242 B 242 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 239 740
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 643,87 CNY
Average target price 1 006,48 CNY
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Partner
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED6.96%241 905
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED8.40%241 905
MEITUAN INC.-22.38%107 816
PINDUODUO INC.-14.05%88 621
SHOPIFY INC.41.31%69 497
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.56.16%65 752
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer