Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9988   KYG017191142

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(9988)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China fines online education firms for misleading consumers

05/09/2021 | 10:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's market regulator said on Monday it fined online education startups Yuanfudao and Zuoyebang 2.5 million yuan ($388,754) each for misleading consumers.

Alibaba-backed online tutor Zuoyebang was found to be using false advertising while Tencent-backed education technology firm Yuanfudao was found to be using misleading pricing, the regulator said in a statement.

Yuanfudao said in a statement that it has conducted a self-review on its products and has "rectified related misleading tags." Zuoyebang said it "sincerely accepted the administrative penalty."

Chinese regulators have stepped up efforts to rein in education companies' excessive advertising and false pricing.

Last month, Beijing local regulators fined four education agencies, including GSX and Koolearn, each 500,000 yuan ($77,313.21) for misleading customers with false advertising and pricing.

($1 = 6.4308 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
05/09MARKET CHATTER : China Fines Alibaba, Tencent-backed Online Tutoring Firms For M..
MT
05/09China fines online education firms for misleading consumers
RE
05/09MARKET CHATTER : TikTok Owner ByteDance Hires Thousands to Challenge Alibaba in ..
MT
05/07China's Didi Chuxing to take 3.1% of passenger ride fees as profit
RE
05/06EXCLUSIVE : China's Tencent in talks with U.S. to keep gaming investments - sour..
RE
05/05ETF OVERVIEW  : Travel, biotechs and pets
05/05HK stocks end lower as consumer discretionary, tech shares weigh
RE
05/03MARKET CHATTER : Tencent-backed Hangzhou Xpower Technology Eyes Up to $300 Milli..
MT
05/03MARKET CHATTER : Fund Manager Fidelity Halves Estimated Ant Valuation to $144 Bi..
MT
05/03ALIBABA  : Fidelity halves valuation of Ant Group after Chinese crackdown - WSJ
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 707 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2021 167 B 26 009 M 26 009 M
Net cash 2021 411 B 63 858 M 63 858 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 928 B 611 B 611 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 252 084
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 050,92 CNY
Last Close Price 1 448,97 CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-5.50%610 842
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-3.19%610 842
MEITUAN-4.01%221 231
PINDUODUO INC.-24.70%167 678
SHOPIFY INC.-2.06%137 831
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-11.58%73 844