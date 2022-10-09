China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme

The Stock Connect is an investment channel that connects the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

In a statement, the bourses gave the example of Shanghai-based video platform Bilibili Inc., whose shares are listed in the United States and Hong Kong.

After the company converted its secondary listing in Hong Kong to a primary listing on Oct. 3, its shares can be added to the Southbound leg of the Connect scheme as soon as March, if they meet certain conditions, the bourses added.

A growing number of China's dual-class companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and fast-food restaurant chain operator Yum China Holdings, also have applied to convert their secondary listings in Hong Kong to primary ones.

Dual-class shares give greater voting rights to company founders over individual investors.

