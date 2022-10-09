Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9988   KYG017191142

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(9988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-07 am EDT
81.35 HKD   -2.16%
01:06aChina to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme
RE
10/07What's a supercomputer? How the U.S. will decide who to punish with China tech curbs
RE
10/06Data-Center Giant Equinix to Enter Indonesia With $74 Million Data Center
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme

10/09/2022 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a new coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Dual-class shares, which have converted to primary listings in Hong Kong, can be included in the cross-border Stock Connect scheme, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said on Saturday, potentially channeling fresh money into eligible stocks.

The Stock Connect is an investment channel that connects the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

In a statement, the bourses gave the example of Shanghai-based video platform Bilibili Inc., whose shares are listed in the United States and Hong Kong.

After the company converted its secondary listing in Hong Kong to a primary listing on Oct. 3, its shares can be added to the Southbound leg of the Connect scheme as soon as March, if they meet certain conditions, the bourses added.

A growing number of China's dual-class companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and fast-food restaurant chain operator Yum China Holdings, also have applied to convert their secondary listings in Hong Kong to primary ones.

Dual-class shares give greater voting rights to company founders over individual investors.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -2.16% 81.35 Delayed Quote.-31.58%
BILIBILI INC. -3.92% 15.45 Delayed Quote.-66.70%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. -2.30% 48.75 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
01:06aChina to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme
RE
10/07What's a supercomputer? How the U.S. will decide who to punish with China tech curbs
RE
10/06Data-Center Giant Equinix to Enter Indonesia With $74 Million Data Center
DJ
10/06Alibaba-Backed Transfar Shipping Receives New Container Vessel, Plans Fleet Expansion
MT
10/05Hong Kong stocks help emerging markets rise 2%
RE
10/04US Inspections of Chinese Firms’ Audits Still at Early Stage, PwC Says
MT
10/04Alibaba Group's AliExpress Expands Global Market Share Through Similarweb
MT
10/04Africa's Business Heroes Announces Top 10 Finalists for 2022
AQ
10/04Africa's Business Heroes Announces Top 10 Finalists for 2022 ABH local team established..
AQ
10/04U.S. inspections of China corporate audits at 'very early stage,' PwC says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 904 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2023 96 326 M 13 539 M 13 539 M
Net cash 2023 287 B 40 297 M 40 297 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 530 B 215 B 215 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 245 700
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 578,00 CNY
Average target price 1 014,93 CNY
Spread / Average Target 75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-31.58%215 086
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-31.61%215 086
MEITUAN INC.-23.29%136 312
PINDUODUO INC.9.02%80 364
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-34.59%44 398
SHOPIFY INC.-80.25%34 593