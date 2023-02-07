Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9988   KYG017191142

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(9988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:35:06 2023-02-07 am EST
104.40 HKD   +1.16%
01:07aChinese ecommerce giant Alibaba-backed Daraz cuts workforce by 11%
RE
02/06Stocks slide, dollar firm as further monetary tightening seen
RE
02/06Stocks slide, dollar firm as further monetary tightening seen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba-backed Daraz cuts workforce by 11%

02/07/2023 | 01:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bjarke Mikkelsen, CEO of Daraz, speaks during an interview in Islamabad

KARACHI, PAKISTAN (Reuters) - Alibaba Group subsidiary, Daraz Group, an e-commerce platform, is reducing its workforce by 11% to prepare for the 'current market reality', the group's CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen said in a letter to employees shared on the company website.

Mikkelsen cited a difficult market environment, with a war in Europe, huge supply chain disruptions, soaring inflation, increasing taxes, and removal of essential government subsidies in its markets. The group operates in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Daraz, Pakistan's largest e-commerce retail platform, was founded in 2012 in Pakistan and acquired by Chinese giant Alibaba in 2018. It has 100,000 SMEs in Pakistan on its platform.

Daraz said in 2021 that it had access to 500 million customers with a team of 10,000 employees. It has invested $100 million in Pakistan and Bangladesh over the last two years.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Ariba Shahid


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.16% 104.4 Delayed Quote.19.65%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.83% 105.45 Delayed Quote.19.71%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
01:07aChinese ecommerce giant Alibaba-backed Daraz cuts workforce by 11%
RE
02/06Stocks slide, dollar firm as further monetary tightening seen
RE
02/06Stocks slide, dollar firm as further monetary tightening seen
RE
02/06JD.com, iQIYI Among Chinese Stocks Falling Amid US-China Tensions
MT
02/06Global shares slide, dollar gains as rates rise on strong data
RE
02/06Geopolitical Tensions, Tighter Fed Blunt Asian Stock Markets
MT
02/06Spy Balloon Reignites US-China Tensions, Lowers Hong Kong Shares
MT
02/06Deutsche Post DHL Unit Teams Up With Alibaba's Cainiao on Delivery Services in Poland
MT
02/03SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed
RE
02/02Pharma, Fintech Stocks Weigh Down Asian Equities in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 878 B 129 B 129 B
Net income 2023 62 271 M 9 169 M 9 169 M
Net cash 2023 280 B 41 173 M 41 173 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 896 B 279 B 279 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 243 903
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 716,20 CNY
Average target price 986,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Partner
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED19.65%279 183
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED19.71%281 512
MEITUAN INC.-1.09%136 400
PINDUODUO INC.17.29%120 938
SHOPIFY INC.48.57%67 332
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.38.90%59 713