Exclusive-TikTok owner ByteDance's revenue growth slowed to 70% in 2021 - sources

01/20/2022 | 05:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - ByteDance, the owner of short video app TikTok, saw its total revenue grow by 70% year-on-year to around $58 billion in 2021, according to two people familiar with the matter, slower growth than a year earlier as China tightens its grip on big tech companies.

The figures were disclosed to a small group of employees at an internal meeting this week, according to the people.

In 2020, the Beijing-based company's total revenue grew by over 100% to $34.3 billion, Reuters has reported.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese tech giants from Tencent to Alibaba have reported slowing growth amid a wide-ranging crackdown by the country's regulators who have rolled out new rules that have impacted how such companies carry out deals and interact with their users.

The social media giant retained its second-ranked position in China's online advertising market last year, with a market share of 21%, according to a recent report published by researcher Interactive Marketing Lab Zhongguancun.

The number one position was still held by e-commerce giant Alibaba group, and the third place went to gaming giant Tencent Holdings, according to the report.

The overall growth of online ad sales in China declined to 9.3% in 2021 from 13.8% a year earlier, the report says.

Tech news website The Information last November reported that ByteDance's 2021 revenue was on track to rise about 60% to 400 billion yuan ($63.07 billion).

ByteDance is one of the world's biggest private tech companies with recent trades in the private-equity secondary market valuing it at about $300 billion, Reuters has reported.

A breakdown of TikTok's total revenue last year wasn't available. Besides TikTok, ByteDance's other apps include its Chinese equivalent Douyin, news aggregator Jinri Toutiao and video-streaming platform Xigua.

In 2021, users spent approximately $2.3 billion last year in TikTok and the iOS version of its Chinese version Douyin, a 77% jump year-over-year, according to app tracker Sensor Tower.

($1 = 6.3419 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Xie Yu; Editing by Brenda Goh and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Yingzhi Yang and Xie Yu


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.74% 124.2 End-of-day quote.4.46%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.66% 455.8 End-of-day quote.-0.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 6.3436 Delayed Quote.0.03%
Financials
Sales 2022 867 B 137 B 137 B
Net income 2022 103 B 16 258 M 16 258 M
Net cash 2022 398 B 62 824 M 62 824 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 197 B 346 B 346 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 258 578
Free-Float 73,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 810,50 CNY
Average target price 1 236,14 CNY
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.46%346 292
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED7.53%346 292
MEITUAN-4.88%168 848
SHOPIFY INC.-25.15%129 488
PINDUODUO INC.10.38%80 649
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-21.32%53 534