  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  News
  Summary
    9988   KYG017191142

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(9988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:57 2023-03-28 pm EDT
95.35 HKD   +13.18%
12:44aMarketmind: Alibaba fires up market mood
RE
12:18aIndian shares open higher ahead of monthly derivatives expiry
RE
03/28Alibaba Shares Soar as Investors Welcome Restructuring Plan
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: Alibaba fires up market mood

03/29/2023 | 12:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga

Just as investor angst over U.S. and European banking troubles eases, the potential end of China's multi-year regulatory crackdown on the tech sector is also cheering up markets.

An unprecedented revamp of Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba Group, which analysts believe to have the blessings of local regulators, pushed up Alibaba's U.S.-listed stock, and then its Hong Kong shares on Wednesday.

Companies in China's internet, private education and property sectors have lost billions of dollars in market value in recent years as the country's regulators cracked down on their operations.

Although a lacklustre 0.6% rise in Asia's main stock market gauge, led by Hong Kong tech names, shows that animal spirits haven't returned yet, there's hope for investors who have been left licking their wounds from recent market declines, especially in bank and tech stocks.

Global investor confidence remains fragile, with the European Central Bank (ECB) saying that recent volatility highlights the need for greater regulatory scrutiny.

As U.S. banking contagion worries ebb, some investors are scouting for shares of fundamentally strong regional lenders that were swept up in this month's epic sell-off.

Overnight, a survey showed that U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in March despite recent financial market turmoil, but Americans still expect inflation to remain elevated over the next year.

Bloomberg News reported that Credit Suisse Group investors are being urged to vote against a share-based transformation award for executives and ratifying the actions of the board of directors and management at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Meanwhile, U.S. prosecutors unveiled a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange of paying a $40 million bribe to Chinese officials so they would unfreeze his hedge fund's accounts.

And in Asia, geopolitical tensions are heating up with China threatening to retaliate if U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during her planned transit of the United States, saying any such move would be a "provocation".

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

European economic data: Spain flash March CPI, Germany March CPI, Euro zone March business/consumer sentiment

Speakers: ECB board member Isabel Schnabel

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 13.18% 95.35 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 14.26% 98.4 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.03% 0.61811 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.01% 1.13744 Delayed Quote.0.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.678408 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.04% 0.011222 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.87% 570.816 Real-time Quote.15.47%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.01% 0.922765 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
Financials
Sales 2023 875 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2023 68 141 M 9 911 M 9 911 M
Net cash 2023 312 B 45 334 M 45 334 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 750 B 255 B 255 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 239 740
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 676,50 CNY
Average target price 1 006,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Partner
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.16%254 610
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.35%222 836
MEITUAN INC.-24.79%104 475
PINDUODUO INC.-12.10%90 631
SHOPIFY INC.29.85%63 858
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.40.30%59 897
