News
04:08:05 2023-04-12 am EDT
04:08:05 2023-04-12 am EDT
96.05
HKD
-3.27%
05:22p
SoftBank to sell nearly all its stake in Alibaba - FT
RE
05:02p
Softbank Moves To Sell Down Most Of Its Alibaba Stake- FT
RE
05:02p
Softbank moves to sell down most of its alibaba stake- ft…
RE
SoftBank to sell nearly all its stake in Alibaba - FT
04/12/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
04/12/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
(Reuters) - SoftBank has moved to sell almost all of its remaining shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing regulatory filings it had analyzed.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
-3.27%
96.05
15.13%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
-5.93%
93.84
15.27%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
1.49%
5178
-9.60%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
05:22p
SoftBank to sell nearly all its stake in Alibaba - FT
RE
05:02p
Softbank Moves To Sell Down Most Of Its Alibaba Stake- FT
RE
05:02p
Softbank moves to sell down most of its alibaba stake- ft…
RE
10:22a
CPI isn't giving investors the clarity they wanted
10:21a
Alibaba Cloud Unveils New AI Model to Support Enterprises' Intelligence Transformation
AQ
06:41a
Brazil to end tax exemption on international orders, targeting Asian e-commerce giants
RE
06:24a
Futures edge higher ahead of inflation data
RE
05:57a
Hong Kong Stocks Retreat as China Unveils New Tech Rules; Alibaba, Tencent Slide
MT
12:14a
Alibaba to Allow Corporate Users to Access AI Model, Infrastructure
MT
04/11
ADRs End Higher, Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Alibaba Trade Actively
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
04/05
Alibaba's Organizational Rejig Should Help Units Respond Faster to Competition, Fitch S..
MT
04/04
Citigroup Adjusts Alibaba Price Target to $154 From $156, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/04
HSBC Adjusts Alibaba Group Holding's Price Target to $143 From $138, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2023
871 B
127 B
127 B
Net income 2023
67 471 M
9 796 M
9 796 M
Net cash 2023
314 B
45 537 M
45 537 M
P/E ratio 2023
27,6x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
1 778 B
258 B
258 B
EV / Sales 2023
1,68x
EV / Sales 2024
1,39x
Nbr of Employees
239 740
Free-Float
100,0%
More Financials
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
45
Last Close Price
687,13 CNY
Average target price
1 007,93 CNY
Spread / Average Target
46,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang
Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans
Independent Director
Hong Xu
Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming
Partner
Pan Hua Xu
Senior Investment Manager
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
15.13%
258 129
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
15.27%
258 129
MEITUAN INC.
-22.50%
107 655
PINDUODUO INC.
-13.29%
89 405
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
47.90%
64 584
SHOPIFY INC.
29.01%
63 447
More Results
