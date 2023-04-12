Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9988   KYG017191142

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(9988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:05 2023-04-12 am EDT
96.05 HKD   -3.27%
05:22pSoftBank to sell nearly all its stake in Alibaba - FT
RE
05:02pSoftbank Moves To Sell Down Most Of Its Alibaba Stake- FT
RE
05:02pSoftbank moves to sell down most of its alibaba stake- ft…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank to sell nearly all its stake in Alibaba - FT

04/12/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing

(Reuters) - SoftBank has moved to sell almost all of its remaining shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing regulatory filings it had analyzed.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -3.27% 96.05 Delayed Quote.15.13%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -5.93% 93.84 Delayed Quote.15.27%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.49% 5178 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
10:22aCPI isn't giving investors the clarity they wanted
MS
10:21aAlibaba Cloud Unveils New AI Model to Support Enterprises' Intelligence Transformation
AQ
06:41aBrazil to end tax exemption on international orders, targeting Asian e-commerce giants
RE
06:24aFutures edge higher ahead of inflation data
RE
05:57aHong Kong Stocks Retreat as China Unveils New Tech Rules; Alibaba, Tencent Slide
MT
12:14aAlibaba to Allow Corporate Users to Access AI Model, Infrastructure
MT
04/11ADRs End Higher, Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Alibaba Trade Actively
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 871 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2023 67 471 M 9 796 M 9 796 M
Net cash 2023 314 B 45 537 M 45 537 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 778 B 258 B 258 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 239 740
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 687,13 CNY
Average target price 1 007,93 CNY
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Partner
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED15.13%258 129
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED15.27%258 129
MEITUAN INC.-22.50%107 655
PINDUODUO INC.-13.29%89 405
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.47.90%64 584
SHOPIFY INC.29.01%63 447
