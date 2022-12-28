Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9988   KYG017191142

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(9988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-28 am EST
87.70 HKD   +1.39%
03:40pU.S.-listed Chinese tech companies cancel HK-listing plans: The Information
RE
12/27ADR Shares End Mostly Higher; Alibaba, JD.com Up on China's Plans to Lift Covid-19 Quarantine Rules
DJ
12/27S&P, Nasdaq end lower, weighed by 11.4% Tesla plunge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies cancel HK-listing plans: The Information

12/28/2022 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration picture of Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc

(Reuters) - Major U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including Pinduoduo Inc and Full Truck Alliance Co, have put discussions about a potential Hong Kong listing on hold, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes after a U.S. accounting watchdog said it had full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges amid rocky relations between the world's largest economies.

While the Chinese ecommerce firm has paused discussions of a potential Hong Kong listing, freight company Full Truck Alliance has scrapped its long time plan, according to the report.

Companies such as Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com have moved to also list in Hong Kong over the past few years to hedge the risk of potential delisting in the United States due to political disputes with China.

Pinduoduo and Full Truck Alliance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.39% 87.7 Delayed Quote.-27.25%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -2.96% 87.2 Delayed Quote.-24.35%
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. -3.34% 7.82 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 0.82% 123 Real-time Quote.28.42%
JD.COM, INC. -4.51% 56.15 Delayed Quote.-16.08%
PINDUODUO INC. -4.44% 81.42 Delayed Quote.44.13%
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 880 B 126 B 126 B
Net income 2023 63 783 M 9 164 M 9 164 M
Net cash 2023 281 B 40 310 M 40 310 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 656 B 238 B 238 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 243 903
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 625,43 CNY
Average target price 966,05 CNY
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-27.25%237 908
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-24.35%237 908
MEITUAN INC.-18.72%145 367
PINDUODUO INC.44.13%107 726
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-36.64%42 967
SHOPIFY INC.-75.53%42 475