    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:49 2023-06-20 pm EDT
87.93 USD   -4.53%
ADRs End Lower, Alibaba Trades Actively
DJ
05:45pMORNING BID ASIA-Markets lose steam, central banks not helping
RE
05:05pTechnology Shares Move Lower Ahead of Powell Comments -- Tech Roundup
DJ
ADRs End Lower, Alibaba Trades Actively

06/20/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 1.3%, to 155.06. The European index fell 0.8%, to 149.83; the Asian index dived 2.2%, to 178.41; the Latin American index rose 0.1%, to 209.08; and the emerging markets index decreased 1.8%, to 299.83.

ADRs of Alibaba Group Holding on Tuesday dropped 4.5%, to $87.93, after the Chinese e-commerce giant said it is replacing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang as it pursues a major reorganization.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 1754ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -4.53% 87.93 Delayed Quote.4.55%
MSCI EMERGING MARKETS -1.00% 1013.24 Real-time Quote.7.70%
Financials
Sales 2023 871 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2023 66 343 M 9 311 M 9 311 M
Net cash 2023 136 B 19 019 M 19 019 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 682 B 236 B 236 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 235 216
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 656,21 CNY
Average target price 998,15 CNY
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Partner
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.55%236 006
MEITUAN INC.-21.58%109 416
PINDUODUO INC.-2.06%106 114
SHOPIFY INC.86.43%82 761
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.41.18%59 985
COPART, INC.43.34%41 671
