Contents Our mission, our vision 002 A letter from our CEO 003 Instructions 004 Business Overview 005 Executive Summary 006 Restoring Our Green Planet 01 Solidly promoting carbon 026-041 neutrality 02 Conserving and restoring 042-050 nature Supporting Our People 01 Promoting diversity, equity, 054-057 and inclusion 02 Attracting and retaining 058-062 talents 03 Enhancing employee health 063-066 and vitality Enabling a Sustainable Digital Life 01 Diverse consumption 070-072 02 Trustworthy consumption 073-079 03 Inclusive consumption 080-083 04 Responsible consumption 084-086 Fueling Small Businesses 01 Developing responsible 090-095 technologies 02 Providing markets, business 096-105 capabilities, and ecosystems for MSMEs Enhancing Community Inclusion and Resilience 01 Rural revitalization 109-116 02 Social emergency response 117-120 03 Leveraging technologies to 121-122 tackle social problems 04 Enabling inclusive 123-129 employment Facilitating Participatory Philanthropy 01 Encouraging employees to 133-136 participate in philanthropy 02 Platforms driving 137-138 philanthropy 03 Collaborations making an 139-141 impact Building Trust 01 Building corporate trust 145-156 02 Building social trust 157-168 Appendices169-198

Contents Restoring Our Supporting Enabling a Sustainable Fueling Small Enhancing Community Facilitating Participatory Building Trust Appendices 2 Green Planet Our People Digital Life Businesses Inclusion and Resilience Philanthropy Our mission To make it easy to do business anywhere. Our founders started our company to champion small businesses, in the belief that the Internet would level the playing field by enabling small enterprises to leverage innovation and technology to grow and compete more effectively in domestic and global economies. We believe that concentrating on customer needs and solving their problems - whether those customers are consumers, merchants or enterprises - ultimately will lead to the best outcome for our business. In the digital era, we are staying true to our mission by helping our customers and business partners harness the power of digital technology. We have developed a large ecosystem powered by technology infrastructure that enables participants to create and share value on our platforms. Our decisions are guided by how they serve our mission over the long term, not by the pursuit of short-term gains. Our vision We aim to build the future infrastructure of commerce. We envision that our customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that we will be a good company that lasts for 102 years. We do not pursue size or power; we aspire to be a good company that will last for 102 years. For a company that was founded in 1999, lasting for 102 years means we will have spanned three centuries, an achievement that few companies can claim. Our culture, business models and systems are built to last, so that we can achieve sustainability in the long run.

Contents Restoring Our Supporting Enabling a Sustainable Fueling Small Enhancing Community Facilitating Participatory Building Trust Appendices 3 Green Planet Our People Digital Life Businesses Inclusion and Resilience Philanthropy A letter from our CEO Be Forward-looking, Maintain Positive Intentions, and Be Pragmatic Dear All, This year marks the third consecutive year of Alibaba's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) report. On this occasion, I would like to share my thoughts on the company's ESG activities. The core of our ESG efforts is focused on how to be a better company. This year marks Alibaba's 25th anniversary. Over the past 25 years, we have adhered to our mission of "making it easy to do business anywhere" by helping to foster a prosperous e-commerce industry in China. We have insisted on an open tech ecosystem with over 3,800 open-source models hosted on our ModelScope. We have supported economic revitalization in rural parts of China by deploying 29 rural revitalization commissioners to 27 counties. We pioneered the Scope 3+ emission reduction concept to drive decarbonization across our platform ecosystem. We encourage philanthropy by all employees with our "Three Hours for a Better World" initiative to bring about small but meaningful changes. These activities have shaped the essence of Alibaba and are as equally important to Alibaba as the creation of business value. To become a better company, we need to participate in addressing common challenges. Over the past year, net emissions from our operations totaled approximately 4.449 million tons, down 5.0% year- over-year. Clean electricity accounts for 39.0% of our total electricity consumption. We collaborated with over ten leading global medical institutions to develop the DAMO PANDA AI model to detect early-stage pancreatic cancer and a pilot project was implemented at the Lishui Hospital in Zhejiang Province. In addition, leveraging the capabilities of our various businesses, we have been at the forefront of disaster emergency relief efforts, including the Zhuozhou floods in Hebei Province and the Jishishan earthquake in Gansu Province. To become a better company, we must also address the challenges we face in our development. Over the past year, we have undergone a series of significant organizational changes. In conjunction with clearly defining "user first" and "AI-driven" as our two core business strategies, we reaffirmed our commitment to ESG as one of Alibaba's cornerstone strategies. We aspire to be a good company that will last for 102 years. This is not easy because we must make choices that result in "good" outcomes. For example, while adhering to a "user first" strategy may require increased investment that sacrifices short-term profitability, it will ultimately bring about the best business value over the long run. I hope that throughout this process, every Aliren will learn to make the right choices, however difficult. I hope all Aliren will be forward-looking, maintain positive intentions, and be pragmatic. Be forward-looking: Over the past year, the development of generative AI has introduced tremendous potential for AI computing capabilities and increased demand for clean computing. To this end, we must take full advantage of the energy transition, actively embrace green energy, and develop cleaner computing capabilities. Maintain positive intentions: Alibaba's most unique characteristic is being a platform technology company with a rich ecosystem of upstream and downstream stakeholders. Many decisions we make will have ripple effects across society and industries. This means that we must fully consider the impact of our decisions on society and the future, and all Alibaba employees should incorporate positive intentions into our work processes. Be pragmatic: ESG is a verb that entails a series of long-term actions. Over the years, whether in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, promoting rural revitalization, or nurturing young scientists, we have found that persistence and practical actions will always yield results. A better Alibaba is worth our collective efforts. A better Alibaba is worth our collective efforts. Eddie Wu Chief Executive Officer, Alibaba Group July 2024

Contents Restoring Our Supporting Enabling a Sustainable Fueling Small Enhancing Community Facilitating Participatory Building Trust Appendices 4 Green Planet Our People Digital Life Businesses Inclusion and Resilience Philanthropy Instructions In this report, "Alibaba" "we" "the Group" and "the company" all refer to "Alibaba Group Holding Limited." This report mainly covers the environmental, social, and governance (hereinafter referred to as "ESG") progress of Alibaba Group Holding Limited and all its direct or indirect subsidiaries and affiliated companies from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Some parts of the report also cover prior years as well as give forward-looking statements. Unless specified, the monetary amounts shown in this report are all presented in RMB. The report is prepared in accordance with the ESG Reporting Guide from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It also refers to selected guidelines from the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the standards issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the framework suggested by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Additional disclosures can be found in our appendices. Appendix 1: ESG Key Performance Metrics Table Appendix 2: ESG Data Verification Statement Appendix 3: Greenhouse Gas Inventory and Carbon Methodology Appendix 4: Climate-related Disclosures Appendix 5: Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Assessment Appendix 6: Progress of United Nations Global Compact Appendix 7: Report Indicator Index Appendix 8: Important Legal Information This report is presented in electronic versions in the ESG section of the Group's official website (https://www. alibabagroup.com/esg). A Chinese version, an English version, and printer-friendly versions are available. In case of conflicts between the two languages, the Chinese version shall take precedence. We value any feedback and opinions, which can be e-mailed to us at ESG@alibaba-inc.com.

Contents Restoring Our Supporting Enabling a Sustainable Fueling Small Enhancing Community Facilitating Participatory Building Trust Appendices 5 Green Planet Our People Digital Life Businesses Inclusion and Resilience Philanthropy Business Overview To fulfill our mission "to make it easy to do business anywhere," we enable businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate and improve their efficiencies. We provide the technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers and other businesses to leverage the power of new technology to engage with their users and customers and operate in a more efficient way. We also empower enterprises with our leading cloud infrastructure and services and enhanced work collaboration capabilities to facilitate their digital transformation and to support the growth of their businesses. In fiscal year 2024 ("FY2024"), our businesses comprise Taobao and Tmall Group, Cloud Intelligence Group, Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited, Local Services Group, Digital Media and Entertainment Group and All Others. Taobao and Tmall Group is comprised of China commerce retail business and China commerce wholesale business. China commerce retail business mainly consists of Taobao and Tmall, the Company's digital retail business in China, Xianyu, a consumer-to-consumer community and marketplace in China forsecond- hand goods, as well as direct sales businesses, including Tmall Supermarket and Tmall Global. China commerce wholesale business mainly includes 1688.com, an integrated domestic wholesale marketplace in China. Cloud Intelligence Group offers customers worldwide a comprehensive suite of cloud services based on a three-tier architecture of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and model-as-a-service (MaaS). Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group is comprised of international commerce retail business and international commerce wholesale business. International commerce retail business mainly includes AliExpress, a global e-commerce platform, Trendyol, an e-commerce platform in Türkiye, Lazada,an e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Daraz, an e-commerce platform across South Asia with key markets in Pakistan and Bangladesh, and Miravia, an e-commerce platform in Spain. International commerce wholesale business mainly includes Alibaba.com, an integrated international online wholesale marketplace. Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited ("Cainiao") has established a smart logistics network, with end-to-end logistics capabilities, on a global scale. Cainiao controls the key nodes of the logistics network to ensure service quality, efficiency and reliability, while leveraging trusted partners' capabilities to drive scalability and capital efficiency. Cainiao provides a wide array of innovative logistics solutions in China and around the world. Local Services Group is comprised of "To-Home" business which include Ele.me, a local services and on demand delivery platform in China and "To-Destination" businesses which mainly include Amap, the provider of mobile digital map, navigation and real-time traffic information in China. Digital Media and Entertainment Group is comprised of Youku, an online long- form video platform in China which produces and distributes high-quality video content and Alibaba Pictures, which provides content production, promotion and distribution, performance and event ticketing management, IP-related licensing and operations, cinema ticketing management, and data services for the entertainment industry. All other business includes Sun Art, Freshippo, Alibaba Health, Lingxi Games, Intime, Intelligent Information Platform, Fliggy, DingTalk, and other businesses.

Contents Restoring Our Supporting Enabling a Sustainable Fueling Small Enhancing Community Facilitating Participatory Building Trust Appendices 6 Green Planet Our People Digital Life Businesses Inclusion and Resilience Philanthropy Executive Summary I. Road to sustainable development The past year has been full of challenges. We have experienced the impacts of geopolitical conflicts, climate change, and macroeconomic uncertainties. According to the World Economic Forum's The Global Risks Report 2024, the world is set to undergo multiple long-term structural transformations. Over the next two years, the three most severe risks will be misinformation and disinformation , extreme weather events, and social polarization. In the long term, the world will also face multiple potential risks regarding the environment, society, and technologies. Half of the top ten risks will be environmentally related. These stark realities underscore the daunting challenges in building a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive future. Apart from clear policy directions, we must leverage the power of technological innovations, ensure that all stakeholders join our efforts, and build a facilitative market mechanism. Amid today's intricate and challenging social, environmental, and economic landscapes, we believe that, more than ever, we must exert a positive impact and dedicate ourselves to shaping a sustainable future. The inevitable course for sustainable development involves integrating sustainability into business development, harnessing the power of technological innovations, and building a stakeholder ecosystem. By fully leveraging these three fundamental elements, we can galvanize diverse forces to explore systematic and scalable collaborative solutions that align with public interests. In that process, we seize opportunities to navigate through challenging cycles and create not only business value but also value that goes beyond business. Since Alibaba was founded, we have been growing our business by addressing social challenges under the mission of making it easy to do business anywhere. Our history of growth is marked by innovations, since we have been working relentlessly to apply technologies to business and collaborating with numerous stakeholders to pioneer new business models. Looking to the future, we will continue consolidating the three aforementioned fundamental elements to build a business and lifestyle ecosystem driven by cutting-edge technologies and social responsibility.

Contents Restoring Our Supporting Enabling a Sustainable Fueling Small Enhancing Community Facilitating Participatory Building Trust Appendices 7 Green Planet Our People Digital Life Businesses Inclusion and Resilience Philanthropy II. Strategic positioning and governance of ESG (I) ESG as a cornerstone strategy In FY2022, ESG was formally established as one of our cornerstone strategies. We have identified long-term strategic directions, embodied in the Alibaba seven-petal ESG flower. These are consistent with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals and resonate with the essence of Chinese-style modernization. FY2024 was a pivotal year for our commitment to enhancing ESG governance.

Contents Restoring Our Supporting Enabling a Sustainable Fueling Small Enhancing Community Facilitating Participatory Building Trust Appendices 8 Green Planet Our People Digital Life Businesses Inclusion and Resilience Philanthropy (II) Enhancing ESG governance Strengthening our ESG governance structure To ensure the effective implementation of our ESG strategy, we established a three-level sustainability governance structure in FY2022. This structure comprises the Sustainability Committee of the Board of Directors, the Sustainability Steering Committee at the management level of the holding company, and the ESG Working Group connecting business groups and companies(the "businesses"). In FY2024, we further upgraded our ESG governance structure. Plan establishing a shared understanding of relevant concepts and principles, identifying priorities, and setting goals Do establishing a governance structure, developing internal ESG standards and rules, building a digital information management system, implementing risk management process, and nurturing capabilities With the approval of the Sustainability Committee, we have issued the Alibaba Group ESG Governance and Disclosure Policy. This policy clearly defines the rights and obligations of the holding company as well as the businesses in ESG governance and disclosure. Additionally, it further clarifies the ESG-related responsibilities of the CEOs and ESG officers of the businesses. The achievement of ESG goals is included in the annual performance appraisal of their CEOs. We have established three ESG special task groups -- the Technology Ethics Working Group, the Supply Chain Management Working Group, and the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Working Group. These special task groups report directly to the Sustainability Steering Committee. They work to promote the implementation of designated issues, such as policy-making, standard formulation, data governance, and the execution of initiatives or action plans. Upgrading our ESG management system In FY2024, under the guidance of the Sustainability Committee, we upgraded our ESG management system based on PDCA (Plan-Do-Check- Act) model. Act reviewing and setting ESG performance metrics, establishing a mechanism to manage them, and optimizing management system; analyzing risks and opportunities that arise during ESG implementation, and reassessing ESG goals when necessary Alibaba's ESG management system Check auditing performance results and conducting evaluations; compiling and disclosing internal and external reports