Alibaba ADRs Higher Premarket After Earnings Beat

05/26/2022 | 08:28am EDT
By Michael Dabaie


Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. American depositary receipts were up 4.3% to $85.83 in premarket trading Thursday after its fourth-quarter results beat analyst expectations.

The company didn't give financial guidance due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in China.

The Chinese provider of online and mobile marketplaces reported revenue of 204.05 billion yuan, or $32.19 billion, up 9% and beating the FactSet consensus forecast for CNY199.47 billion. Adjusted earning per ADS came to CNY7.95, or $1.25, beating the FactSet consensus for CNY7.10.

Annual active consumers reached about 1.31 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, up 28.3 million from the 12 months ended Dec. 31. This included more than 1 billion consumers in China and 305 million consumers overseas.

The company passed on issuing guidance, citing uncertainty from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Since mid-March 2022, our domestic businesses have been significantly affected by the Covid-19 resurgence in China, particularly in Shanghai. Considering the risks and uncertainties arising from Covid-19, which we are not able to control and are difficult for us to predict, we believe it is prudent at this time not to give financial guidance as we typically do at the start of the fiscal year," the company said.


Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 0827ET

