Alibaba Group Holding Limited

阿 里 巴 巴 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter))

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Our board of directors will hold a board meeting on August 9, 2023 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving our unaudited results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 ("Results") and the Results announcement. We will announce our Results on August 10, 2023.

By order of the Board Alibaba Group Holding Limited Kevin Jinwei ZHANG Secretary

Hong Kong, July 28, 2023

As at the date of this announcement, our board of directors comprises Mr. Daniel Yong ZHANG as the chairman, Mr. Joseph C. TSAI, Mr. J. Michael EVANS and Ms. Maggie Wei WU as directors, and Mr. Jerry YANG, Ms. Wan Ling MARTELLO, Mr. Weijian SHAN, Ms. Irene Yun-Lien LEE, Mr. Albert Kong Ping NG and Mr. Kabir MISRA as independent directors.