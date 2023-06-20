Alibaba CEO Zhang steps down to focus on cloud unit

Eddie Yongming Wu, who heads up Taobao and Tmall Group, will succeed Zhang as CEO, while executive vice chairman Joseph Tsai will fill the chairman role.

The surprise reshuffle comes after a tumultuous two years that saw Alibaba heavily targeted by increased regulatory scrutiny from Beijing.

In March, Alibaba announced it would restructure into six units, each with their own boards and CEOs.

While the Chinese-facing e-commerce division, which includes Taobao and Tmall, will remain under Alibaba ownership, the other units will be spun off.

Alibaba said in May it aimed to publicly list its cloud unit within the next year.

With that spin-off just around the corner Zhang said, in a memo to staff seen by Reuters, that it was the right time for him to dedicate his attention to the business.

Analysts have estimated the cloud unit to be worth up to $60 billion, but have said the reams of data it oversees could put it in the crosshairs of regulators at home and abroad.

Zhang has served as CEO since 2015 and took on the chairmanship in 2019, succeeding both roles from Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.