Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : China Tells Ant to Refocus on Payments Business

12/27/2020 | 08:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xie Yu

China's financial regulators told Ant Group Co., the financial-technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, to switch its focus back to its mainstay payments business and rectify problems in faster-growing areas such as personal lending, insurance and wealth management.

The order, outlined Sunday by China's central bank, represents the latest step by Beijing to rein in its largest technology companies, and it could signal Ant will have difficulty making further inroads into lucrative areas it had previously targeted for growth.

Authorities also criticized Ant for its behavior toward competitors and consumers, saying it "despised" complying with regulations. They accused Ant of engaging in regulatory arbitrage and having problematic corporate governance, without providing examples.

The statement from the People's Bank of China followed a Saturday meeting between the PBOC, Ant, and China's securities, banking and foreign-exchange regulators. It was written as a Q&A with the bank's vice governor, Pan Gongsheng.

In the meeting, regulators made several other demands of Ant, the central bank said. These included telling it to safeguard personal data in its credit business, to improve corporate governance, and to act prudently in its financial-services businesses.

Ant said it appreciated the guidance and would comply with the regulatory requirements. The company said it would develop a timetable and a plan of action.

Beijing has gotten tougher on fintech platforms in recent months. Rules introduced in September require Ant and other conglomerates to set up financial holding companies, effectively compelling them to put up substantial capital to back finance businesses they own in areas such as payments and lending. Regulators reiterated this demand to Ant on Saturday.

Separate draft rules would also force companies like Ant to cough up more of their own capital to support online-lending operations.

Last month, Beijing pulled the plug on Ant's planned initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The blockbuster IPO had been set to raise at least $34 billion -- but Chinese President Xi Jinping personally decided to halt the deal after Mr. Ma infuriated government leaders with an outspoken speech, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Xiaoxi Zhang, an analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, said for now there was no order to break up Ant, buying the company time to get its house in order. "It looks like the authorities mainly want Ant to dial back its business focus back to payment, and put a check on other financial services like online lending," Ms. Zhang said.

Ant's origins lie in facilitating online transactions for affiliate company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. However, digital lending has in recent years become Ant's biggest growth engine. The business's fast expansion helped underpin the company's recent stratospheric valuation -- but also aroused concern among regulators.

In the first half of this year, Ant's payments arm accounted for 36% of company revenues, down from 52% in 2018, according to an IPO prospectus. Its lending business, CreditTech, has quickly grown to be Ant's single biggest source of revenue.

Ant has already moved to dial back risk in lending. On Wednesday, Ant said its Huabei consumer-lending platform had cut credit limits for some younger borrowers to promote "more rational spending habits."

Alibaba, the e-commerce giant Mr. Ma co-founded, has also come under pressure recently. Its American depositary receipts crashed 13% Thursday after China launched an antitrust investigation into the company.

Write to Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-20 0845ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -13.34% 222 Delayed Quote.4.67%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.97% 2.59 End-of-day quote.-22.22%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
08:46aALIBABA : China Tells Ant to Refocus on Payments Business
DJ
06:16aChina Envisions Its Digital-Currency Future, With Lotteries and a Year's Wort..
DJ
05:26aChina financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftl..
RE
04:43aALIBABA : China orders Ant Group to rectify businesses
AQ
12/25JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/24JACK MA : ADRs Slip in Christmas Eve Trading Amid Pressure on Alibaba Shares
DJ
12/24ALIBABA INVESTIGATION : Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba ..
BU
12/24Technology Shares Climb Ahead of Holiday -- Tech Roundup
DJ
12/24Shares of Banks and Lenders Edge Higher -- Financials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 699 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2021 150 B 22 937 M 22 937 M
Net cash 2021 434 B 66 349 M 66 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 922 B 601 B 600 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 122 399
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 267,30 CNY
Last Close Price 1 449,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target 77,7%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.67%600 651
MEITUAN DIANPING173.99%211 871
PINDUODUO INC.303.89%187 321
SHOPIFY INC.208.24%150 336
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.195.57%84 304
EBAY INC.38.80%34 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ