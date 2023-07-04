--Alibaba Group Holding is weighing options for video-streaming platforms Youku and Tudou, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The options being considered include injecting the assets into Alibaba Pictures Group to bolster the business scope of the Hong Kong-listed company, according to Bloomberg.

--Another option could be a separate listing for the video platforms, though deliberations are at an early stage and Alibaba might decide not to proceed with any deal, Bloomberg says.

Full story: https://shorturl.at/oyzOT

07-04-23 0458ET