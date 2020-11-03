Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
Alibaba : Down 8%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2015 -- Data Talk

11/03/2020 | 03:38pm EST

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BABA) is currently at $285.88, down $24.96 or 8.03%

-- Would be lowest close since Sept. 29, 2020, when it closed at $276.93

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 29, 2015, when it fell 8.78%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Alibaba's shares fell after China called a sudden halt to the world's biggest initial public offering, Ant Group Co. Alibaba, which owns a 33% stake in Ant, said in a statement that it will be proactive in supporting its sister company, and will help Ant "adapt to and embrace the evolving regulatory framework"

-- On pace for second largest percentage decline since its 2014 IPO

-- Currently down three of the past five days

-- Up 34.79% year-to-date

-- Down 9.86% from its all-time closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Up 57.08% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2019), when it closed at $182.00

-- Down 9.86% from its 52 week closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Up 62.12% from its 52 week closing low of $176.34 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as low as $280.78; lowest intraday level since Sept. 29, 2020, when it hit $274.90

-- Down 9.67% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 10.05%

All data as of 3:11:14 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1537ET


Financials
Sales 2021 674 B 101 B 101 B
Net income 2021 151 B 22 548 M 22 548 M
Net cash 2021 420 B 62 916 M 62 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 626 B 841 B 843 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 120 535
Free-Float 99,7%
