Alibaba Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BABA) is currently at $58.20, down $13.99 or 19.38%
--Would be lowest close since Sept. 29, 2015, when it closed at $57.82
--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)
--Snaps a two day winning streak
--Down 27.25% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)
--Down 51.01% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)
--Down 81.65% from its all-time closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020
--Down 66.97% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $176.17
--Down 66.97% from its 52-week closing high of $176.17 on Oct. 25, 2021
--Would be a new 52-week closing low
--Traded as low as $58.12; lowest intraday level since Sept. 29, 2015, when it hit $57.20
--Down 19.48% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)
All data as of 10:42:21 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-24-22 1109ET