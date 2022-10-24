Alibaba Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BABA) is currently at $58.20, down $13.99 or 19.38%

--Would be lowest close since Sept. 29, 2015, when it closed at $57.82

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 27.25% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

--Down 51.01% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

--Down 81.65% from its all-time closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020

--Down 66.97% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $176.17

--Down 66.97% from its 52-week closing high of $176.17 on Oct. 25, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $58.12; lowest intraday level since Sept. 29, 2015, when it hit $57.20

--Down 19.48% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

