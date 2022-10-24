Advanced search
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-10-24 am EDT
61.76 USD   -14.44%
11:10aAlibaba Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
10:34aGlobal markets live: Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Mattel, Apple, Shell...
MS
08:58aChange is coming
MS
Alibaba Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 11:10am EDT
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BABA) is currently at $58.20, down $13.99 or 19.38%


--Would be lowest close since Sept. 29, 2015, when it closed at $57.82

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 27.25% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

--Down 51.01% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

--Down 81.65% from its all-time closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020

--Down 66.97% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $176.17

--Down 66.97% from its 52-week closing high of $176.17 on Oct. 25, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $58.12; lowest intraday level since Sept. 29, 2015, when it hit $57.20

--Down 19.48% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)


All data as of 10:42:21 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1109ET

Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 903 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2023 96 496 M 13 327 M 13 327 M
Net cash 2023 283 B 39 121 M 39 121 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 384 B 191 B 191 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 245 700
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 522,61 CNY
Average target price 1 010,54 CNY
Spread / Average Target 93,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-39.24%191 099
MEITUAN INC.-37.18%111 640
PINDUODUO INC.1.15%74 561
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-37.34%42 531
SHOPIFY INC.-78.40%37 822
EBAY INC.-42.24%21 101