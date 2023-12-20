By Sherry Qin

Alibaba Group Chief Executive Eddie Wu will take over the top role at the company's domestic e-commerce arm in the Chinese tech giant's latest management shakeup and further consolidation of its core businesses.

Alibaba said Wednesday that its board has approved Wu's appointment as chief executive of Taobao and Tmall Group, the company's domestic e-commerce branch, effective immediately, according to an exchange filing.

Wu is replacing Trudy Dai, previously Taobao and Tmall Group CEO and one of Alibaba's founding members.

Wu had replaced Daniel Zhang as Alibaba's chief executive in September. Wu also became chairman and chief executive of Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Group in September after Zhang left abruptly. The latest management shakeup means Wu will lead Alibaba's two core businesses, in addition to being at the helm of the company.

Alibaba said it will also form a new asset management company to focus on the operation of the company's non-core assets as part of its efforts to "improve return on capital and enhance shareholder value."

