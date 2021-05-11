Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  News
  Summary
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Alibaba Group Currently Down Nine Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since December 2018 -- Data Talk

05/11/2021 | 11:36am EDT
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BABA) is currently at $217.81, down $1.72 or 0.78%

-- Would be lowest close since July 1, 2020, when it closed at $215.95

-- Currently down nine consecutive days; down 7.99% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell for nine straight trading days

-- Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending March 8, 2021, when it fell 10.31%

-- Down 5.69% month-to-date

-- Down 6.41% year-to-date

-- Down 31.32% from its all-time closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Up 8.74% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2020), when it closed at $200.31

-- Down 31.32% from its 52-week closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Up 9.2% from its 52-week closing low of $199.46 on May 13, 2020

-- Traded as low as $213.00; lowest intraday level since Dec. 24, 2020, when it hit $211.23

-- Down 2.97% at today's intraday low

All data as of 11:15:02 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-21 1135ET

Financials
Sales 2021 707 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2021 167 B 26 002 M 26 002 M
Net cash 2021 418 B 64 983 M 64 983 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 818 B 595 B 594 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 252 084
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 050,92 CNY
Last Close Price 1 408,42 CNY
Spread / Highest target 79,6%
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-5.67%595 172
MEITUAN-4.01%205 628
PINDUODUO INC.-31.56%152 400
SHOPIFY INC.-4.57%134 305
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-17.36%69 019
EBAY INC.18.97%41 857