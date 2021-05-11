Alibaba Group Currently Down Nine Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since December 2018 -- Data Talk

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BABA) is currently at $217.81, down $1.72 or 0.78%

-- Would be lowest close since July 1, 2020, when it closed at $215.95

-- Currently down nine consecutive days; down 7.99% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell for nine straight trading days

-- Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending March 8, 2021, when it fell 10.31%

-- Down 5.69% month-to-date

-- Down 6.41% year-to-date

-- Down 31.32% from its all-time closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Up 8.74% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2020), when it closed at $200.31

-- Down 31.32% from its 52-week closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Up 9.2% from its 52-week closing low of $199.46 on May 13, 2020

-- Traded as low as $213.00; lowest intraday level since Dec. 24, 2020, when it hit $211.23

-- Down 2.97% at today's intraday low

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

