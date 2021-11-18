Log in
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
Alibaba Group Down 11%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

11/18/2021 | 11:17am EST
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BABA) is currently at $143.81, down $17.77 or 11%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 5, 2021, when it closed at $143.14

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 24, 2020, when it fell 13.34%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 14.62% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

-- Down 12.81% month-to-date

-- Down 38.21% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

-- Down 54.65% from its all-time closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Down 44.66% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 19, 2020), when it closed at $259.89

-- Down 48.63% from its 52-week closing high of $279.96 on Nov. 24, 2020

-- Up 3% from its 52-week closing low of $139.63 on Oct. 4, 2021

-- Traded as low as $143.00; lowest intraday level since Oct. 6, 2021, when it hit $139.96

-- Down 11.5% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 24, 2020, when it fell as much as 17.55%

-- All data as of 10:54:13 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-21 1117ET

Financials
Sales 2022 912 B 143 B 143 B
Net income 2022 130 B 20 430 M 20 430 M
Net cash 2022 464 B 72 657 M 72 657 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 794 B 438 B 438 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 254 702
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 1 030,54 CNY
Average target price 1 565,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-30.57%438 029
MEITUAN-0.68%230 474
SHOPIFY INC.44.69%205 709
PINDUODUO INC.-49.47%112 508
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-11.22%75 049
EBAY INC.46.03%45 936