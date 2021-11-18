Alibaba Group Down 11%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BABA) is currently at $143.81, down $17.77 or 11%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 5, 2021, when it closed at $143.14

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 24, 2020, when it fell 13.34%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 14.62% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

-- Down 12.81% month-to-date

-- Down 38.21% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 19, 2014)

-- Down 54.65% from its all-time closing high of $317.14 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Down 44.66% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 19, 2020), when it closed at $259.89

-- Down 48.63% from its 52-week closing high of $279.96 on Nov. 24, 2020

-- Up 3% from its 52-week closing low of $139.63 on Oct. 4, 2021

-- Traded as low as $143.00; lowest intraday level since Oct. 6, 2021, when it hit $139.96

-- Down 11.5% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 24, 2020, when it fell as much as 17.55%

-- All data as of 10:54:13 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-21 1117ET