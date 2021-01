By Jing Yang

Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and controlling shareholder of financial affiliate Ant Group, made a public appearance on Wednesday, speaking by video at a philanthropic event.

The appearance was Mr. Ma's first since regulators began clamping down on his business empire following a critical speech he gave in late October.

