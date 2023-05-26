Alibaba : March Quarter 2023 and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results Transcript
Introduction
Rob Lin
Head of Investor Relations, Alibaba Group
(Original)
Thank you. Good day, everyone. Welcome to Alibaba Group's March Quarter 2023 and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference call. With us are Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman; Toby Xu, CFO. We have also invited Trudy Dai, the CEO of Taobao and Tmall Group and Jiang Fan, the CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group. This call is also being webcast from our IR section of our corporate website. A replay of the call will be available on our website later today.
Now let me quickly cover the Safe Harbour. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed at US SEC or announced on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required under applicable law.
Please note that certain financial measures that we use on this call, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share or ADS, and free cash flow are expressed on a non- GAAP basis. Our GAAP results and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found in our earnings press release. Unless otherwise stated, growth rate of all stated metrics mentioned during this call refers to year-over-year growth versus the same quarter last year.
With that, I will now turn to Daniel.
Group Overview
Daniel Zhang
Chairman & CEO, Alibaba Group
(Original)
Thanks Rob. Hello everyone. Thank you for joining our earnings call today.
We closed the March quarter and fiscal year 2023 in a changing macro environment. As Covid-19 cases waned after the Chinese New Year, business and social activities gradually recovered in China. These changes had impacted some of our businesses in various degrees. During the past quarter, our revenues reached RMB 208.2 billion, representing a year-over- year growth of 2%. Our Adjusted EBITA was approximately RMB 25.3 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 60%, as a result of our continued efforts in enhancing operating efficiency and optimizing costs. Looking at the macro environment in China and globally, we see both challenges and opportunities amid uncertainties for an economic recovery. The international macro environment is highly uncertain. At the same time, we see market opportunities in China's consumption recovery post the pandemic and rapid development in artificial intelligence. We will continue to execute our three strategies in consumption, cloud, and globalization in response to these opportunities.
In the past few months, we have noticed a gradual recovery in China consumption, but consumer confidence and spending power still need further momentum. At the same time, competition among the multiple consumption platforms is still fierce, and everyone is trying to capture the incremental demands with more value-for-money products and services. We will focus on the following areas in such a competitive market: 1) acquisition and retention of high-quality users, 2) maintaining our platforms' differentiated consumer mindset, and 3) most importantly, creation of new demands through supply-side innovations. In international commerce, we will focus on building core capabilities to support the sustainable development of our international commerce business, as well as leveraging the unique advantage of China's supply chain to serve global consumers. In cloud, progress in industrial digitalization and emergence of AI have created higher demands for computing power, and foundation models have expanded AI's application in all aspects of life. Alibaba Cloud will focus on seizing this historic opportunity to maximize its market potential.
In March, we announced a major organizational transformation, restructuring Alibaba Group into six business groups and other investments. As a result, we are transforming from operating multiple group businesses into a holding company that focuses on capital management. Each business group will operate with a high degree of independence, led by its own CEO who assumes full responsibility for company performance under the supervision by its own board. Today in our press release we also announced the list of the board of directors and CEOs of our six business groups, which was recommended by Alibaba Partnership and approved by our board of directors. We believe this transformation will empower all our
businesses to become more agile, enhance decision-making, enable faster responses to market changes and promote innovation to capture opportunities, thereby unlocking shareholder value.
Starting from today, we will invite the business group CEOs to join the earnings calls in turn and share their business strategies and the thinking behind. At today's call we have Trudy Dai and Jiang Fan, who will later discuss about the business performance and strategies of Taobao Tmall Commerce Group and International Digital Commerce Group, respectively. I will also share my thoughts on Cloud Intelligence Group's business review and outlook.
As an important step in our reorganization, we are in the process of establishing a new governance framework under the "1+6+N" structure. Under the new governance framework, CEO of a business group takes overall responsibility for the operating results and compliance under the leadership of the business group's Board. A list of reserved matters will be specified to require approvals from Alibaba Group's board of directors. These reserved matters include annual business plan and budget, business group CEO appointment and evaluation, major capital transactions, business cooperation and data sharing mechanism within Alibaba Group, compliance oversight, etc. To ensure the implementation of risk management and compliance requirements under the new governance structure, we have obtained board approval to establish a new Compliance and Risk Committee, which will be responsible for overseeing he group's compliance and risk management in areas other than financial reporting. In addition, in order to adapt to our new role as a holding company, we have also established a Capital Management Committee under Alibaba Group's Board of Directors. With a goal of enhancing shareholder returns of the Group, the committee oversees major capital management matters across our business groups.
With the further progress of the restructuring plan, we have formulated different capital management plans based on the various stage of development, business needs, market environment and risks that each business group is facing. We are announcing several updates today. Firstly, we plan to fully spin off Cloud Intelligence Group and complete its public listing in the next 12 months as an independent company. Cloud Intelligence's business model, customer profile, and stage of development are fundamentally different from the other consumer-focused businesses in the Alibaba ecosystem. Full independence will allow Cloud Intelligence to further sharpen its business strategy and optimize its operations and organization. Secondly, Freshippo and Cainiao have over the years established differentiated customer value propositions, stable and well-defined business models, and clear path to profitability. We believe these two companies are ready to go public. Our board has approved Freshippo's plan to kick off the IPO process, and Cainiao to explore an IPO in the next 12-18 months. Thirdly, Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group will explore raising external capital to support its business expansion in the global market. The successful execution of the above transactions is subject to various factors, such as market environment, regulatory approvals and so on.
Next I will hand over to Toby to discuss the financial performance of the past quarter and the fiscal year as well as our capital allocation strategy.
Capital Allocation Framework and Financial Highlights
Toby Xu
CFO, Alibaba Group
(Original)
Thank you, Daniel.
As announced, our Alibaba Group's board of directors have formed the Capital Management Committee to undertake a comprehensive capital management plan to enhance shareholder value. During the Reorganization process, we will work closely with this newly formed committee to explore and execute all options that could unlock value for Alibaba Group.
Under the leadership of the Capital Management Committee, we are committed to improve shareholders' return and execute a robust Capital Allocation Framework as a holding company that focuses on three priorities:
First, the strength of our balance sheet and our cash position is a competitive advantage in an uncertain environment. While we maintain a prudent approach to our capital structure, we will be focused on improving return on invested capital in managing the assets of the company.
Second, we will design, review, and implement EPS accretive activities including consistent share buybacks to reduce our outstanding share count, while maintaining discipline in managing our ESOP programs.
Third, we will explore all options to enhance shareholders' return by achieving more transparency in the value of our assets and returning capital to shareholders, including subsidiary fundraising, IPOs and spin-offs.
Let me share with you in details the actions we have taken and will be taking following today's announcements.
Going forward, our main source of funds will be from Taobao & Tmall Business Group, which will continue to be our core holding and 100% owned. The Taobao & Tmall Business Group generates substantial annual free cash flow, which will be made available to the Alibaba Group. In Fiscal Year 2023, we generated USD25 billion in free cash flow that was mainly contributed by this business and we believe it will continue to generate strong free cash flow in the future.
In the future, as a result of the Reorganization, our additional source of funds will come from monetization of our consolidated businesses. As Daniel mentioned, our board has approved the following transactions as the initial phase of our capital management planning:
