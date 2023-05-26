Alibaba : March Quarter 2023 and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results Transcript

Alibaba Group March Quarter 2023 and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call Thursday, 18 May 2023

businesses to become more agile, enhance decision-making, enable faster responses to market changes and promote innovation to capture opportunities, thereby unlocking shareholder value.

Starting from today, we will invite the business group CEOs to join the earnings calls in turn and share their business strategies and the thinking behind. At today's call we have Trudy Dai and Jiang Fan, who will later discuss about the business performance and strategies of Taobao Tmall Commerce Group and International Digital Commerce Group, respectively. I will also share my thoughts on Cloud Intelligence Group's business review and outlook.

As an important step in our reorganization, we are in the process of establishing a new governance framework under the "1+6+N" structure. Under the new governance framework, CEO of a business group takes overall responsibility for the operating results and compliance under the leadership of the business group's Board. A list of reserved matters will be specified to require approvals from Alibaba Group's board of directors. These reserved matters include annual business plan and budget, business group CEO appointment and evaluation, major capital transactions, business cooperation and data sharing mechanism within Alibaba Group, compliance oversight, etc. To ensure the implementation of risk management and compliance requirements under the new governance structure, we have obtained board approval to establish a new Compliance and Risk Committee, which will be responsible for overseeing he group's compliance and risk management in areas other than financial reporting. In addition, in order to adapt to our new role as a holding company, we have also established a Capital Management Committee under Alibaba Group's Board of Directors. With a goal of enhancing shareholder returns of the Group, the committee oversees major capital management matters across our business groups.

With the further progress of the restructuring plan, we have formulated different capital management plans based on the various stage of development, business needs, market environment and risks that each business group is facing. We are announcing several updates today. Firstly, we plan to fully spin off Cloud Intelligence Group and complete its public listing in the next 12 months as an independent company. Cloud Intelligence's business model, customer profile, and stage of development are fundamentally different from the other consumer-focused businesses in the Alibaba ecosystem. Full independence will allow Cloud Intelligence to further sharpen its business strategy and optimize its operations and organization. Secondly, Freshippo and Cainiao have over the years established differentiated customer value propositions, stable and well-defined business models, and clear path to profitability. We believe these two companies are ready to go public. Our board has approved Freshippo's plan to kick off the IPO process, and Cainiao to explore an IPO in the next 12-18 months. Thirdly, Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group will explore raising external capital to support its business expansion in the global market. The successful execution of the above transactions is subject to various factors, such as market environment, regulatory approvals and so on.

Next I will hand over to Toby to discuss the financial performance of the past quarter and the fiscal year as well as our capital allocation strategy.