Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/02 07:50:52 am
265.5 USD   +0.31%
12:39pALIBABA : Profit, Sales Rise in 3Q
DJ
12:31pALIBABA : Fiscal Q3 Results Top Street Estimates
MT
12:22pALIBABA : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alibaba : Profit, Sales Rise in 3Q

02/02/2021 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dave Sebastian

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said its profit and sales rose in the last three months of calendar-year 2020, a period that saw gains from an extended shopping event as well as regulatory security from Chinese regulators.

The Chinese e-commerce giant on Tuesday posted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of 79.43 billion yuan, equivalent to $12.17 billion, for the fiscal third quarter, compared with CNY52.31 billion in the comparable quarter last year.

Earnings were CNY28.85 per American depositary share, compared with CNY19.55 per ADS in the year-earlier period, the company said.

Excluding special items, earnings were CNY22.03 per ADS. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting CNY20.71 a share.

Sales rose 36.9% to CNY221.08 billion. Analysts had been looking for CNY214.29 billion.

The technology giant's results come after the suspension of a blockbuster initial public offering of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group Co. in November, a sudden halt to what was set to be the world's largest IPO.

The move delivered an extraordinary rebuke to Jack Ma, the billionaire co-founder of both Alibaba and Ant who drew the ire of Chinese regulators when he gave a speech at a financial forum in Shanghai in October. Chinese authorities have launched a probe into Alibaba for alleged anticompetitive behaviors on its e-commerce platform.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 0738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 4.28% 264.69 Delayed Quote.13.73%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.16% 6.46004 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
12:39pALIBABA : Profit, Sales Rise in 3Q
DJ
12:31pALIBABA : Fiscal Q3 Results Top Street Estimates
MT
12:22pALIBABA : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:05pALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results
BU
09:00aHANG SENG : Hong Kong Stocks Stage Back-to-Back Gains; Alibaba Group Jumps 4% Ah..
MT
08:05aJack Ma left off China business leaders list
RE
04:24aMARKET CHATTER : Livestreaming E-Commerce Fuel Sales of Farm Produce in China's ..
MT
02/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Return to growth
02/01OPTIONS : Straddle Prices for Stocks Expected to Report Quarterly Results This W..
MT
01/29MARKET CHATTER : Alibaba-backed AutoX Launches Robotaxi Pilot Program
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 700 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2021 149 B 23 012 M 23 012 M
Net cash 2021 392 B 60 736 M 60 736 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 631 B 716 B 717 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,06x
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 122 399
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 129,71 CNY
Last Close Price 1 711,72 CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED13.73%716 155
MEITUAN DIANPING32.72%296 814
PINDUODUO INC.-2.09%213 332
SHOPIFY INC.1.15%140 595
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.13.23%94 592
EBAY INC.16.36%40 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ