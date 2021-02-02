Alibaba : Profit, Sales Rise in 3Q

By Dave Sebastian

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said its profit and sales rose in the last three months of calendar-year 2020, a period that saw gains from an extended shopping event as well as regulatory security from Chinese regulators.

The Chinese e-commerce giant on Tuesday posted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of 79.43 billion yuan, equivalent to $12.17 billion, for the fiscal third quarter, compared with CNY52.31 billion in the comparable quarter last year.

Earnings were CNY28.85 per American depositary share, compared with CNY19.55 per ADS in the year-earlier period, the company said.

Excluding special items, earnings were CNY22.03 per ADS. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting CNY20.71 a share.

Sales rose 36.9% to CNY221.08 billion. Analysts had been looking for CNY214.29 billion.

The technology giant's results come after the suspension of a blockbuster initial public offering of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group Co. in November, a sudden halt to what was set to be the world's largest IPO.

The move delivered an extraordinary rebuke to Jack Ma, the billionaire co-founder of both Alibaba and Ant who drew the ire of Chinese regulators when he gave a speech at a financial forum in Shanghai in October. Chinese authorities have launched a probe into Alibaba for alleged anticompetitive behaviors on its e-commerce platform.

