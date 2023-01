-- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sold a 3.1% stake worth US$125 million in India's digital payments company Paytm via a block deal, Reuters reports, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

-- Alibaba sold the stake at 536.95 Indian rupees apiece, with Morgan Stanley advising the company on the deal, Reuters quotes the source as saying.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3iAY8jB

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 0518ET