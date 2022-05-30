Log in
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:00:57 pm EDT
93.41 USD   -1.13%
12:50pALIBABA : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 38 Derivative warrants issued by MACQ
PU
05:07aPinduoduo Swings to Profit in Q1 as Revenue Beats Forecast on Higher User Base
MT
04:47aShanghai stocks close at 5-week highs as COVID curbs ease
RE
Alibaba : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 38 Derivative warrants issued by MACQ

05/30/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
Headline:

Security Symbol:

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 38 Derivative warrants issued by MACQ

BABA28C2205A, BABA28P2205A, BABA28P2205B, BILI28C2205A, BYDC28C2205A, COSC28C2205A, GEEL28C2205A, GEEL28C2205B, GREA28C2205A, HSBC28C2205A, HSI28C2205A, HSI28C2205B, HSI28C2205C, HSI28C2205D, HSI28C2205E, HSI28C2205F, HSI28P2205A, HSI28P2205B, HSI28P2205C, HSI28P2205D, HSI28P2205E, HSTE28C2205A, HSTE28C2205B, HSTE28C2205C, HSTE28C2205D, HSTE28P2205A, HSTE28P2205B, HSTE28P2205C, HSTE28P2205D, ICBC28C2205A, JD28C2205A, JD28C2205B, MEIT28C2205A, SUNN28C2205A, TENC28C2205A, TENC28P2205B, XIAO28C2205A, XIAO28P2205A

Announcement Details

Subject

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement

Data as of

30-May-2022

Maturity date

02-Jun-2022

Expense of exercise (Baht)

0.00

Conversion ratio

Underlying asset

Exercise price

Net cash

DW Symbol

settlement

per unit

price (Currency)

(Currency)

amount (Baht)

BABA28C2205A

HKD

HKD

0.01176

94.90

125.00

0.00

BABA28P2205A

HKD

HKD

0.01429

94.90

110.00

0.93657

BABA28P2205B

HKD

HKD

0.01389

94.90

95.00

0.00603

BILI28C2205A

173.80 HKD

HKD

0.005

400.00

0.00

BYDC28C2205A

275.00 HKD

HKD

0.00303

260.00

0.19727

COSC28C2205A

HKD

HKD

0.05

13.68

22.00

0.00

GEEL28C2205A

HKD

HKD

0.06667

14.58

22.50

0.00

GEEL28C2205B

HKD

HKD

0.06667

14.58

20.00

0.00

GREA28C2205A

HKD

HKD

0.02402

13.16

24.781

0.00

HSBC28C2205A

HKD

HKD

0.04679

52.40

60.714

0.00

ICBC28C2205A

4.68 HKD

5.20 HKD

0.50

0.00

JD28C2205A

0.00853

222.80 HKD

312.55

HKD

0.00

Exchange Rate (Baht/Currency)

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

JD28C2205B

0.00788

222.80

HKD

356.502 HKD

0.00

4.34040

THB/HKD

MEIT28C2205A

0.00313

175.10

HKD

250.00 HKD

0.00

4.34040

THB/HKD

SUNN28C2205A

0.00459

120.80

HKD

282.155 HKD

0.00

4.34040

THB/HKD

TENC28C2205A

0.00693

350.00

HKD

567.332 HKD

0.00

4.34040

THB/HKD

TENC28P2205B

0.00773

350.00

HKD

388.174 HKD

1.28081

4.34040

THB/HKD

XIAO28C2205A

0.10526

12.02 HKD

19.00 HKD

0.00

4.34040

THB/HKD

XIAO28P2205A

0.07143

12.02 HKD

13.80 HKD

0.55188

4.34040

THB/HKD

Multiplier of

Underlying asset

Exercise price

Net cash

DW Symbol

Index (Currency:

settlement

price (Index)

(Index)

Index Point)

amount (Baht)

HSI28C2205A

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

26,200.00

0.00

HSI28C2205B

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

25,200.00

0.00

HSI28C2205C

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

21,000.00

0.07561

HSI28C2205D

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

22,000.00

0.00

HSI28C2205E

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

23,000.00

0.00

HSI28C2205F

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

24,000.00

0.00

HSI28P2205A

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

23,000.00

2.1814

HSI28P2205B

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

21,800.00

0.82719

HSI28P2205C

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

20,600.00

0.00

HSI28P2205D

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

19,200.00

0.00

HSI28P2205E

HKD

0.00026

21,067.00

18,000.00

0.00

Exchange Rate (Baht/Currency)

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

THB/HKD

4.34040

HSTE28C2205A

0.00045 HKD

4,313.00

4,200.00

0.22071

THB/HKD

HSTE28C2205B

0.00045 HKD

4,313.00

4,800.00

0.00

4.34040

THB/HKD

HSTE28C2205C

0.00045 HKD

4,313.00

5,400.00

0.00

4.34040

THB/HKD

HSTE28C2205D

0.00045 HKD

4,313.00

6,000.00

0.00

4.34040

THB/HKD

HSTE28P2205A

0.00045 HKD

4,313.00

5,800.00

2.90438

4.34040

THB/HKD

HSTE28P2205B

0.00045 HKD

4,313.00

5,200.00

1.73247

4.34040

THB/HKD

HSTE28P2205C

0.00045 HKD

4,313.00

4,600.00

0.56056

4.34040

THB/HKD

HSTE28P2205D

0.00045 HKD

4,313.00

4,000.00

0.00

4.34040

THB/HKD

Remark

  1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate
  2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Noppadon Duangthipnest )

Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and

completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 16:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 850 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2022 80 475 M 12 012 M 12 012 M
Net cash 2022 402 B 59 980 M 59 980 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 674 B 250 B 250 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 254 941
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 625,78 CNY
Average target price 1 032,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-21.37%249 872
MEITUAN INC.-27.28%129 122
PINDUODUO INC.-17.15%61 070
SHOPIFY INC.-73.21%46 551
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-39.82%40 879
EBAY INC.-26.59%27 331