By Dean Seal

Shares of Alibaba Group fell after the company canceled a spinoff of its Cloud Intelligence Group.

The stock was down 8.2% at $79.94 in premarket trading. Shares are about flat with where they had started the year.

The Chinese e-commerce giant said Thursday morning that the full spinoff of the Cloud Intelligence Group "may not achieve the intended effect of shareholder value enhancement."

The company said it wouldn't proceed with the full spinoff and instead focus on developing a sustainable growth model for the business "under the fluid circumstances."

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-23 0826ET