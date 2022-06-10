Log in
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
109.90 USD   -8.13%
03:36aAlibaba Shares Extend Gains in Hong Kong, Recovering From Overnight Selloff
DJ
03:23aJACK MA : China's regulatory thaw leaves investors eager yet uneasy
RE
06/09Alibaba Shares Decline in Hong Kong, Extending Wall Street's Selloff
DJ
Alibaba Shares Extend Gains in Hong Kong, Recovering From Overnight Selloff

06/10/2022 | 03:36am EDT
By Yifan Wang


Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares extended gains in Friday afternoon trade in Hong Kong, after shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant turned positive late morning.

Alibaba shares were last up 1.9% at 113.40 Hong Kong dollars (US$14.45), and had gained as much as 4.2%.

The upturn came despite a heavy selloff in Alibaba's U.S.-traded shares overnight, diving 8.1%. That led Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares to open lower on Friday, with the stock dropping by as much as 3.9% in early trade.

But the company's shares then pared losses to track higher in late morning, with analysts attributing the recovery to slower-than-expected inflation data from China, the country's gradual reopening from restictive curbs to contain a pandemic resurgence, as well as broadly improving sentiment on the Chinese technology sector in recent days.

"It's a bunch of good news happening all at once that's pushing the tech names higher," said UOB Kay Hian analyst Chun Sung Oong.

Chinese authorities on Tuesday approved dozens of new games, the second batch of approvals after a monthslong halt since last year as regulators sought to tighten videogame rules for youth users. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that China is concluding a yearlong probe into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. and preparing to lift a ban on adding new users.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 0335ET

